Report Details on U.S. Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market 2017-2024 by Top Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities

U.S. ambulatory surgery centers market size is currently valued at USD 25.8 Billion and is projected to surpass USD 31.4 Billion by 2024 at a healthy CAGR of 2.6% over the forecast period. Rising prevalence of chronic diseases in U.S. is expected to propel the U.S. ambulatory surgery centers market in the upcoming years. According to CDC, In 2015, 30.3 million people of all ages or 9.4% of the U.S. population is estimated to account diabetes. Further, diabetes is the major cause of numerous eye disorder such as diabetic retinopathy. Further, these eye disorder leads to surgeries which is projected to flourish the growth of ambulatory surgery centers market.

Request for Sample Copy of Business Report and Customized TOC: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10000046

U.S. ambulatory surgery centers is segmented on the basis of type, such as hospital-based ambulatory surgery centers and free-standing ambulatory surgery centers. Free-standing ambulatory surgery centers (72.7% share in 2016) occupies the largest market of ambulatory surgery centers in the U.S. Further, U.S. free-standing ambulatory surgery centers market is anticipated to reach USD 23.3 Billion by the end of 2024 from USD 18.8 Billion in 2016. Single specialty centers segment is anticipated to reach at a valuation of USD 18.0 Billion by 2024 from USD 15.5 Billion in 2016, witnessing a CAGR of 2.0% over the forecast period. Moreover, single specialty centers segment is expected to achieve Y-o-Y growth rate of 2.6% in 2024 as compared to previous year.

Furthermore, single specialty centers segment is sub-segmented into ophthalmology, orthopaedics gastroenterology, pain management and others. Among these segments, ophthalmology segment accounted for the largest stake in the market of U.S. ambulatory surgery centers.

Request for Sample Copy of Business Report and Customized TOC: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10000046

In treatment segment, laceration treatment segment is expected to reach USD 10.7 Billion by the end of 2024 from USD 8.3 Billion in 2016. Further, this segment is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 3.4% over the forecast period. Further, laceration treatment segment is projected to achieve Y-o-Y growth rate of 4.0% in 2024 as compared to previous year. Moreover, laceration treatment segment stood at market share of 32.1% in 2016 and it is expected to contribute a market share of 34.2% by the end of 2024.

Leading Companies:

Tenet Healthcare Corporation, Envision Healthcare Corporation , HCA Holdings, Inc., Surgery Partners Inc., Surgical Care Affiliates Inc. are some of the major players of U.S. ambulatory surgery centers market.

Request for Complete Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10000046

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Trending New Reports:

Genotyping Market

Gene Editing Market

Gaucher Disease Treatment Market

Gastrointestinal (GI) Stents Market

Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) Vaccines Market

Eye Health Supplements Market

External Bone Fixation Plate Market

Enteric Disease Testing Market

Endoscope Light Source Market

Ear Speculum Market

Disposable Vaginal Speculum Market

Disposable Intestinal Wash Bags Market

Diclofenac Patches Market

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets