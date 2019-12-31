Revival of Construction Sector Post last Economic Slump to boost Polyaspartic Coatings Market

The global polyaspartic coatings market displays a highly consolidated vendor landscape, reveals Transparency Market Research (TMR) in a new report. The presence of a small number of players makes for cut-throat competition among these players. In this scenario, to consolidate their position, top players in the polyaspartic coatings market are expanding their product portfolio, finds the report. Development of novel coatings with extended features is what top players in this market are looking up to. To attain such goals, these players are engaging in increasing production capacity, R&D, and mergers and acquisitions.

Key companies operating in the global polyaspartic coatings market include Sika Corporation, The Sherwin Williams Company, Rust- Oleum Corporation, Akzo Nobel N.V., PPG Industries, and Covestro AG.

According to the TMR report, the global polyaspartic coatings market is likely to expand at a healthy 6.6% CAGR for the 2016 – 2025 forecast period. At this rate, the market’s valuation of US$463.5 mn in 2016 is likely to be worth US$819.0 mn by 2025-end.

By technology, the water-based segment is likely to emerge lucrative over the forecast period. Water-based technology segment is likely to give tough competition to solvent-based segment. Geography-wise, North America is likely to hold the share of the overall market over the forecast period vis-à-vis volume. Expanding construction of green buildings in the region is stoking demand for eco-friendly chemicals at various stages of construction.

Eco-friendly virtues of Product boosts demand

Expanding application of polyaspartic coatings over traditional coatings is the foremost factor driving the polyaspartic coatings market. With a high hardness and durability quotient, polyaspartic coatings are increasingly replacing traditional coatings such as epoxy and polyurethanes.

In addition, polyaspartic coatings require less drying time, are odor free, easily miscible with solvents, have a long shelf life, and are suitable for large number of surfaces.

