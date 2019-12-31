Robot Controller Market Scope, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast

Robot Controller Market: Introduction

A robot controller is an electronic device that helps to operate industrial robots and production systems simply and effectively. The robot controller monitors robot performance in terms of speed, accuracy, cycle time, integration of additional hardware, etc.

Robot Controller Market: Dynamics

Increasing sales of industrial robots for various applications

Rising demand for industrial robots to reduce production cost by improving quality, reducing production time and waste, and ensuring reliability and security is accelerating the demand for robotic controllers to oversee robot motion control, accuracy, speed, cycle time, etc. Besides, the increasing usage of robots for various industrial applications such as machine tending, material handling, painting, pick and place, and welding is also driving the robot controller market. According to the International Federation of Robotics, in 2017, the supply of industrial robots was 381,000 units globally. This supply is expected to reach 630,000 units by 2021.

Rising demand for compact or small sized robot controllers is a key trending factor for the growth of the market. Companies are focusing on reducing the size of the robotic controller in order to enhance their presence in the robot controller market.

Asia Pacific holds major share of the global robot controller market

Based on region, the robot controller market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific held dominant position in the global robot controller market in 2018. It is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. India, China, Japan, and Australia are major countries that drive the robot controller market in the region. Rising demand from various industries such as automotive, chemical, and electrical drives the market in this region. In addition, the extensive production and sale of industrial robots in this region also drives the market. In 2018, China held the leading position in the industrial robot market.

OEM proprietary robotic controllers segment anticipated to account for largest share during the forecast period

Based on type, the robot controller market can be bifurcated into OEM proprietary robotic controllers and PLC-based robotic controllers. In 2018, the OEM proprietary robotic controllers segment held the dominant position and is anticipated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Increasing adoption of process-driven robotic applications in industries and rapid advancement in technologies have impacted the segment in the robot controller market. In addition, OEM proprietary robot controllers are ideal for point-to-point repetitive process applications in industries, that gives it the dominant position in the market.

Based on industry, the robot controller market can be bifurcated into automotive, chemical, machinery, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, etc. In 2018, the automotive segment held the dominant position and is anticipated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The automotive industry is one of the biggest users of industrial robots from the longest time, wherein automotive OEMs use industrial robots in their assembly line.

Key players operating in the global robot controller market

Key players in the global robot controller market are listed below:

ABB Ltd

Alfa Industrial Group

Arburg GmbH + Co KG

ENGEL AUSTRIA GmbH

Epson America, Inc.

FANUC UK Limited

Hans Hundegger AG

HARMO LLC

