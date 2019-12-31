Serial Device Servers Market Scope, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast

Global Serial Device Servers Market – Introduction

Serial device Servers are specifically designed to support wired and wireless networking structures. They offer several operation methods to satisfy the user’s rigorous industrial automation requirements to ensure connection steadiness.

Serial device Servers essentially acts as an interface among host computers running TCP/ Modbus and Modbus serial devices on an Ethernet network. Serial device Servers are utilized by various industries such as IT & telecommunication, energy & utility, healthcare, and BFSI.

Increase in data center and cloud storage capacity and utilization driving the global serial device Servers market

Growing internet penetration and ownership of multiple devices is leading to substantial growth in the utilization of cloud services including consumer cloud storage, also referred to as personal content lockers. At a relatively low cost, users can store and share videos, music, and photos through an easy-to-use interface.

According to the Cisco Global Cloud Index Report 2016, storage capacity of data centers is likely to grow to 1,842 exabyte (EB) in 2020 from 382 EB in 2015, out of which 88% of capacity will be accounted for by the cloud. On the other hand, data stored in data centers is expected to rise from 171 EB in 2015 to 915 EB in 2020, at a CAGR of 40%. Therefore, cloud service providers and enterprise businesses would like to focus on Servers close to internet users who access the serial device servers for the best latencies and reaction times; this directly results in the building of more data centers near users.

The amount of data generated is growing daily, ultimately increasing the need for storage space, which is the reason for the rising demand for storage devices such as serial device Servers worldwide. Therefore, increase in data center and cloud storage capacity and utilization is driving the global serial device Servers market.

Low awareness about benefits of serial device Servers among enterprises expected to significantly hamper the market

Many enterprises, especially SMEs, have limited awareness about importance and need for serial device Servers. Serial device Servers required a proper network infrastructure to assure better Ethernet network reliability among organizations. Therefore, low awareness about the benefits of serial device Servers among enterprises is expected to significantly hamper the market.

