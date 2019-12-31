Shea Butter Market Research Outlook 2019-2025 :Ghana Nuts Ltd, Shebu Industries, Timiniya Tuma Company Ltd, The Pure Company

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Shea Butter including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Shea Butter investments from 2019 till 2025.

The global shea butter market size was valued at USD 725.7 million in 2018. The global shea butter market is growing, due to its adoption in food, personal care & cosmetics, and medical industry across the world. In addition, shea butter has broad usage as a substitute for edible vegetable oils, fat and cocoa butter in various food applications are factors that can push the market over the next few years.

Top Companies in the Global Shea Butter Market: IOI Loders Croklaan, Wilmar Africa Ltd/ Ghana Specialty Fats, Ghana Nuts Ltd, Shebu Industries, Timiniya Tuma Company Ltd, The Pure Company, The Savannah Fruits Company, VINK CHEMICALS GMBH & CO. KG, Akoma Cooperative, StarShea, International Oils & Fats Limited.

Analyst Commentary :

The global shea butter market has shown a remarkable growth in the recent times. Rising chocolate and bakery product consumption is expected to increase the market concentration of shea butter as a cocoa butter equivalent. Shea butter has a better absorption rate, low fat content and better healing properties than cocoa and palm oil. Shea butter is used as shea based organic fertilizers in agriculture sector because it contains plants growth regulators and biological control agents needed for plants growth. The use of shea butter in various sectors like food & beverages, cosmetics, and agriculture is having substantial growth, the market for Shea butter will also bolster in the future.

Shea butter is a fat extracted from shea tree which is used in various skins and hair related products and possess various healing properties. Anti-diarrheal properties, lower cholesterol, and reduced arthritis properties are expected to raise shea butter adoption in the food and pharmaceutical industry. The market is estimated to raise its position due to the newer policies and regulations introduced and implemented by various governments across the world. Increasing demand for skin conditioning and anti-aging products will drive the segment growth over the next few years. These industries keep on developing and anticipates the demand for shea butter in future.

This report segments the global Shea Butter market on the basis of Types are :

Raw and Unrefined Shea Butter

Refined Shea Butter

On the basis of Application, the Global Shea Butter market is segmented into:

Cosmetics Industry

Medicine Industry

Food Industry

Segment analysis :

The shea butter market has been segmented based on type, application and regional. Based on type, the market has been classified into raw & unrefined shea butter and refined shea butter. Refined shea butter is leading the shea butter market on the basis of type and is expected to remain largest segment over the forecast period because of its increasing adoption in cosmetics products and commercially, refined shea butter reduces antioxidant content, color, and vitamins from raw materials in order to make it usable.

The shea butter market has been segmented on the basis of application, the market is classified into food, cosmetic, and medical. In food industry shea better has largest application and expected to remain largest due to the usage of shea butter as a substitute for edible vegetables oils & fat and cocoa butter in making bakery products. Cosmetics industry is fastest growing based on application of shea butter because shea butter contains vitamin A, Vitamin C and cinnamic acid which have the property to prevent the skin from ultraviolet rays and also has skin healing, hair healing and lip healing property.

Regional Analysis :

Based on regional segmentation, the market for shea butter are in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. Europe region is having the largest market share in global shea butter market due to government policies where, they got approval to use shea butter in edible products such as chocolates from Europe’s EC and U.S.FDA which is expected to bolster the shea butter market in this region.

