Sinus Irrigation Systems Market: Growth, Trends and Demands Research Report and Forecast 2027

Global Sinus Irrigation Systems Market: Introduction

Sinuses are hollow cavities and connected systems present in the human skull. The cheekbones hold the maxillary sinus, which is the largest sinus. The frontal sinus is located near low center of the forehead; the ethmoid sinus is present between the eyes; while the sphenoid sinus is located in the bone behind the nose. Sinus irrigation systems help in clearing the nostrils and washing out mucus and allergens.

Global Sinus Irrigation Systems Market: Competition Landscape

Key players operating in the global sinus irrigation systems market are Medtronic Plc., Neilmed Pharmaceuticals Inc., Medstar Co. Ltd., Air Liquide Medical Systems, Sinh2ox Health & Care, Heal Force, Bremed Ltd., WelbuTech, CHAMMED, and RhinoSystem, Inc. The market is highly fragmented with the presence of a large number of manufacturers. Increase in strategic collaborations and new product launches is expected to drive the global market during the forecast period.

Medtronic plc

Medtronic plc is a prominent global company that offers medical technologies, services, and solutions. Medtronic operates through four business segments: cardiac & vascular group, diabetes group, restorative therapies, and minimally invasive therapies. Through these segments, the company caters to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients in approximately 160 countries.

Global Sinus Irrigation Systems Market: Dynamics

The sinus irrigation systems market is driven by various factors at global, regional, and country levels. Increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases and growing number of smokers are major factors contributing to the global sinus irrigation systems market. Risen prevalence of allergy and flu is also estimated to augment the global sinus irrigation systems market further during the forecast period. Furthermore, rise in investments by public and private sectors for the advancement in health care and surge in technological innovations are projected to propel the global market during the forecast period. Moreover, the existing market players are deploying advanced techniques to develop new processes for the development of technologically advanced sinus irrigation systems. This is anticipated to boost the demand for sinus irrigation systems during the forecast period. However, low awareness among people, especially in developing regions, is likely to restrain the global sinus irrigation systems market during the forecast period.

Increase in Prevalence and Incidence of Respiratory Diseases to Drive Global Market

The prevalence of respiratory diseases has been rising globally over the last decade. With the increase in elderly population, chronic respiratory disorders is becoming a prominent cause of disabilities and deaths. According to the Forum of International Respiratory Societies (FIRS), COPD affects more than 200 million people globally and is the fourth-largest cause of death in the world, while asthma affects about 235 million people worldwide.

Increasing Population of Smokers to Boost Global Market

The number of smokers across the world is large. Although the U.S. has witnessed a decline in the percentage of smokers, there are still 40 million smoker adults in the country. Of these, 20 million are likely to die prematurely unless they quit smoking. Furthermore, exposure to passive smoking raises the level of complications among people suffering from asthma and COPD. According to the American Lung Association, exposure to passive smoking can cause more than 202,000 asthma outbreaks among children in U.S. every year.

According to the WHO, tobacco kills more than 6 million people every year globally. Of these, more than 600,000 are non-smokers killed due to exposure to passive smoking. This alarming statistics indicate that rise in the addiction of smoking and increase in the number of smokers are likely to propel the sinus irrigation systems market.

