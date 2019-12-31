Sinusitis Treatment Drugs Market Research Global Outlook 2019-2025 :Pfizer, Inc., Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Abbott Laboratories

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Sinusitis Treatment Drugs including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Sinusitis Treatment Drugs investments from 2019 till 2025.

The global sinusitis treatment drugs market was valued at USD 2,045.8 million in 2018. Rising prevalence of acute sinusitis and increasing air and water pollution contributes to the disease prognosis of allergic rhinitis, together drive the sinusitis treatment drugs market.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Sinusitis Treatment Drugs Market: Pfizer, Inc., Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Abbott Laboratories, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Sanofi SA, Novartis AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd.

This report segments the global Sinusitis Treatment Drugs market on the basis of Types are :

Antibiotics

NSAIDS

Decongestant & Mucolytic

Nasal Irrigation Kits

On the basis of Application, the Global Sinusitis Treatment Drugs market is segmented into:

Hospitals

Clinic

Others

Analyst Commentary :

The American Academy of Otolaryngology (AAO), acute rhinosinusitis occurs due to viral infections which are associated with cold. The disease etiology of sinusitis is the impairment of nasal cilia which transfers mucus, the obstruction and impaired draining of mucus causes stagnation of secretion and impedes oxygen tension in the sinuses. The bacterial strains associated with sinusitis infection are Staphylococcus aureus, Haemophilus influenza and Moraxella catarrhalis etc. The viral strains associated with sinusitis are adenovirus, rhinovirus, parainfluenza and influenza virus.

The antibiotics employed for the treatment of sinusitis needs accurate diagnosis of sinusitis subtypes, or else it might result in antibiotic overuse and occurrence of antimicrobial resistance. World Health Organization (WHO) in association with healthcare regulatory agencies such as Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and European Medical Agency (EMA), has drafted antimicrobial stewardship guidelines and are currently working in its effective implementation.

The first line antibiotics employed by physicians worldwide are Amoxicillin/clavulanate, in combination of 00 mg/125 mg, every 8 hours for 10 days. Patients showing allergic reaction to penicillin are prescribed cephalosporin such as cefuroxime and cefpodoxime with posology of 200 to 20 mg twice per day for 10 days. In patients showing resistance to first line therapy macrolides such as azithromycin and clarithromycin with posology of 500 mg per day for 3 to 14 days are prescribed based on the symptoms. Quinolones such as levofloxacin and moxifloxacin can also be prescribed in patients allergic to macrolide antibitoics.

Segment Analysis :

The decongestant & mucolytic, are currently holding the largest market share of 40.37% in 2018, owing to its ability to drain mucus trapped in sinuses causing inflammation. Corticosteroid such as budesonide will be showcasing fastest growth as it is employed as nasal sprays to treat stuffy nose and sneezing caused due to seasonal allergies. It is also helpful in ensuring that nasal polyps do not occur after surgery. Imidazoline derivatives and antihistamines are widely employed to achieve symptomatic relief in viral sinusitis infection.

Regional Analysis :

The global sinusitis treatment drugs market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa regions. North America currently spearheads the regional segment for sinusitis treatment drugs market. Rising prevalence of viral sinusitis and domicile of key players such as Sanofi SA, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, Inc., etc., bolsters the sinusitis treatment drugs market in the region.

European market is majorly determined by key factors such as strategic partnership between academic research institutes and major pharmaceutical players for the formulation and development of existing medications for treatment of acute sinusitis in the region. European Medical Agency (EMA), has made it mandatory for the effective implementation of antimicrobial stewardship which will further propel the sinusitis treatment drugs market in the region.

Asia Pacific will be expected to highlight impressive growth in the near future owing to key factors such as rising prevalence of acute bacterial sinusitis and developing healthcare infrastructure.

