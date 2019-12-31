Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate Market to Reach US$ 217.8 Mn by 2026; Rise in Demand for Sulfate-free Mild Formulations in Personal Care

The global sodium cocoyl isethionate market was valued at US$ 137.8 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2018 to 2026, according to a new report titled ‘Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026,’ published by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Rise in consumer preference for sulfate-free skin friendly products is likely to propel the demand for sodium cocoyl isethionate during the forecast period.

Request A Sample –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=52479

Increase in Demand for Sulfate-free Formulations in Personal Care Products to Drive Market

Sodium cocoyl isethionate is a mild surfactant that offers excellent detergent properties. It is mild on the skin and leaves a soft after-feel. Extensive usage of sodium cocoyl isethionate as mild surfactant in hair care and skin care products has created opportunities for manufacturers of sodium cocoyl isethionate. Concerns regarding harmful effects of products containing alkyl sulfate and alkyl ether sulfate are also boosting the demand for mild surfactants such as sodium cocoyl isethionate. Rise in urbanization, increase in disposable income of consumers, and growth in the fashion industry are major factors driving the demand for hair styling products and luxury hair beautifying products in the personal care industry. Consumers across the world are becoming increasingly aware about the products they are using and their effects. Rise in trend of using sulfate-free ingredients, especially in the hair care industry, has been augmenting the demand for products such as sodium cocoyl isethionate since the last few years.

For More Information,Request [email protected]

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=52479

Challenges in Formulation of Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate and Limited Esthetic Appeal Hampering Market

Production of sodium cocoyl isethionate needs to be carried out in specially sealed plants. This increases the manufacturing cost. Sulfate-free products such as sodium cocoyl isethionate are costlier than their sulfate-based counterparts. Complexities in processing and high manufacturing costs are anticipated to hamper the sodium cocoyl isethionate market during the forecast period. Furthermore, liquid personal care products need to be viscous and clear. This is difficult to achieve with sodium cocoyl isethionate, as it provides an opaque appearance to products. This is also adversely affecting the esthetic appeal of sodium cocoyl isethionate.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets