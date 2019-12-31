Specialty Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Recent Industry Developments and Growth Strategies Adopted by Players

Global Specialty Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market: Overview

Technological advancements and the use of strong and abrasive material in manufacturing automotive vehicles have led the demand in the global specialty nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR) market. Application of specialty nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR) is also seen in aviation and marine that has further boosted growth in this market. Besides these, nitrile rubber also finds its application in industries for joining hoses, belts, seals, shoes, pipelines, and tubes which is also making the market more diverse and expanding its opportunity for growth.

Geographical reach and increasing use of specialty nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR) in various industries has further bolstered its growth prospects. Additionally, increasing use of specialty nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR) product for laminating, bonding, along with assembling inner parts in the automobiles is projected to enhance development in the specialty nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR) market. Pertaining to these factors along with other growth drivers influencing development in the global specialty nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR) market, results in delivering a complete overview on specialty nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR) market. With all these information key stakeholders will be able to take smarter and well-informed decisions.

Global Specialty Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market: Notable Developments

As the global specialty nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR) market is likely to be oligopolistic, as only a handful of players are holding maximum share in the specialty nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR) market. It includes companies such as JSR Corporation, While Zeon Corporation, and LANXESS AG are leading players operating in the specialty nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR) market. The entry of new players is comparatively less and innovation dose not takes place at regular intervals. Leading players are engaged in different organic and inorganic activities. For example:

Arlanxeo, a joint venture of Saudi Aramco and Lanxess, publicized that over in the coming few years, it will invest millions to modernize its production sites in La Wantzenau, France and Triunfo, Brazil. Employment of advanced technologies will help in developing high performance rubber grades and will strengthen their customer base in this region.

Arlanxeo is also relocating part of Triunfo (its existing E-SBR production) to its facility in Duque de Caxias, Rio de Janeiro, where E-SBR is already being produced. With this shift, the company will be able to gain higher return and grow economically.

Global Specialty Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market: Trends and Opportunities

High demand for NBR gloves and growing need for nitrile butadiene rubber from the automotive industry are the key factors driving demand in the global specialty nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR) market. Moreover, growing applicability in various end-use industries in Asia Pacific regions is also projected to fuel demand in this market.

However, few challenges relating to natural rubber cultivation and fluctuating raw material prices might deter growth in specialty nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR) market. Additionally, restrictions on use of phthalates in specialty nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR) formulations and various other environmental regulations related to rubber manufacturing are likely to further challenge growth in the global specialty nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR) market. But with growing demand of nitrile butadiene rubber in industrial, transportation, and medical sectors might reduce the effect of these challenges in the forthcoming years.

Growing Preference for Electric Vehicles to Widen Growth Aspects for Specialty Nitrile Butadiene Rubber

Among the various regions analyzed in the report, North America is estimated to hold dominant share in the global specialty nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR) market. Significant rise in automobile companies is the key reason behind the dominances of this region. Players in the United States are making huge efforts to meet the growing demand within and across the globe specialty nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR) market. Therefore, this region is likely to be the major market for the growth of specialty nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR) market.

Europe is another major market having the second highest demand in the global specialty nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR) market. Substantial growth in the automotive industry, which is going through a shift from power train vehicles to electric vehicles, is projected to fuel growth in specialty nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR) market. Furthermore, augmenting demand for electric vehicles that require larger amount of rubber compound is providing a fillip in specialty nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR) market. These factors along with rising investments to expand this market are creating more lucrative growth opportunities in specialty nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR) market.

