Sports Mouth Guard Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 – 2027

Global Sports Mouth Guard Market: Introduction

A mouth guard is one of the essential sports accessories used to reduce severity and prevent occurrence of injuries such as fractures including radicular and coronal fractures of the alveolar processes and corpus fractures of the mandible, the condyle, and the gonial angles. Sports mouth guards are made of thermoplastics and they are witnessing rapid adoption among participants of contact as well as non-contact sports. These guards are used to prevent injuries in contact sports including, but not limited to: mixed martial arts, boxing, basketball, football, hockey, and baseball.

Over recent times, mouth guards has also been a preferred accessory in non-contact sports such as mountain biking, gymnastics, and skateboarding. Increased sports participation across the globe and the strategy of mouth guard manufacturers to remain in sync with the increasing global demand are factors projected to drive the global mouth guard market during the forecast period.

Global Sports Mouth Guard Market: Competition Landscape

Akervall Technologies Inc.

Akervall Technologies Inc. engages in the manufacture, development, and commercialization of ‘SISU’ sports mouth guards for use in teeth protection in the U.S. market. Its products are used in amateur and professional sports activities such as martial arts, boxing, field hockey, ice hockey, gymnastics, acrobatics, basketball, football, rugby, skateboarding, handball lacrosse, volleyball, racquetball, squash, roller hockey, skiing, shot putting, skydiving, soccer, surfing, water polo, weightlifting, and wrestling; military training applications; and combat and dentistry applications.

Shock Doctor Inc.

Shock Doctor, Inc. manufactures and sells performance and protective sports equipment. The company offers mouth guards, recovery compressions, ice compression wraps, insoles, performance tapes, performance sports therapy products, cups and supporters, performance apparel, baseball equipment, impact gear, and protective accessories for use in hockey, football, lacrosse, rugby, field hockey, handball, baseball/softball, basketball, running, MMA/boxing, soccer, and volleyball.

Opro

Founded in 1997, Opro is a major manufacturer of mouth guards. Its manufacturing facility is located in Hertfordshire, the U.K. The company supplies its products to New Zealand Rugby, England Rugby, GB Taekwondo, the German MMA, England Boxing, and England Hockey. All of its products are manufactured in the U.K. and they are made available worldwide through a network of distributors and retailers.

Makura Sport

Makura Sport manufactures and designs personal protective equipment for athletes across the world. The company provides mouth guards and mouth guard cases for use in rugby, hockey, American football, boxing, ice hockey, basketball, and football. Its products are CE-certified by SATRA.

Other prominent players operating in the global sports mouth guard market include Venum Predator, MAX Mouthguards, MOGO SPORT, Fight Dentist, Prolon, Armourfit, Bernhard Foerster GmbH, Vettex, GOBSMACKED Sports Mouthguards, and Brain Pad.

Global Sports Mouth Guard Market: Dynamics

Eminence of national as well as international sports events and rise in participation in sports activities to drive the global sports mouth guard market

The trend of games, such as Olympics, Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and Ultimate Fighting Championship, has attracted youngsters. This is one of the major factors anticipated to drive the global sports mouth guard market during the forecast period. Additionally, participation in sports activities at a college, school, or university level is one of the key factors expected to boost the global sports mouth guard market in the near future.

Increase in consumer spending on sports equipment and rise in consumer awareness regarding health benefits offered by physical activities to fuel the sports mouth guard market

In the recent years, consumer spending on sports equipment has risen rapidly. This rise in the level of spending on sports equipment by consumers is anticipated to positively impact the sports protective equipment industry. This, in turn, is likely to drive the global sports mouth guard market during the forecast period. Rise in consumer awareness regarding health benefits offered by physical activities is also driving the global market. Moreover, growing health consciousness among people is projected to boost the global market in the next few years.

