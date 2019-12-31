Sprayable Maple Syrup Market Growth, Forecast and Value Chain 2019-2027

Sprayable Maple Syrup Market: Overview

A Sprayable Maple Syrup is a product made from the xylem sap of sugar maple, i.e. generated from red maple or black maple trees or other maple species. Sucrose is the most prevalent sugar in maple syrup. Maple syrup is often eaten with pancakes, waffles, French toast , oatmeal or porridge. It is also used as an ingredient in baking and as a sweetener or flavoring agent.

Sprayable Maple Syrup Market: Drivers & Restraints

The major factors driving the growth of the Sprayable Maple Syrup Market is the need of flavors added in daily life consumable products like biscuits, cookies & cold cereals which has grown at a significant consumption rate among the consumers. Also the market of Sprayable maple syrup is into different types of variations going for organic and natural launches in order to efficiently attract the consumers worldwide. The market is gradually shifting from alcoholic beverages to breakfast cereals & bakeries thus becoming more in demand and creating a huge market demand. Easy availability in stores & supermarkets due to high consumer demand has also led the market to incline at a faster rate. The market is on a higher demand in many of the developed countries because of the kind of food they consume and the need of flavors required whereas a little less in demand in developing countries due to the lack of product awareness among consumers. However a greater consumption on sprayable maple syrup is expected in the coming years due to the launch of its environment friendly packaging attribute launched in the market. Thus, the demand and growth of the sprayable syrup market is completely dependent on the geographical conditions and the use of consumables in that particular region. On the other hand, the problem of long term damage to trees caused due to the product making is a hindrance in the growth of sprayable maple syrup market for future years. Moreover, excess sugar consumption is related to metabolic dysfunction, liver damage, and obesity, which are driving the health conscious consumers away from sugar syrups. Another restraining factor is the competition from sweet spreads and non-traditional sweet toppings, such as jams, preserves and chocolate spreads, which are taking up a major share of the breakfast spread market and offering stiff competition to the syrups. Opportunities in the form of introducing organic syrups with natural ingredients has been taken considerably into healthy food trends. Introduction of unsweetened syrups also provide an opportunity to the market.

Sprayable Maple Syrup Market: Regional Outlook

Regarding geography, Sprayable Maple Syrup market has been categorized into five key regions including North America, Western Europe, APEJ, Europe, Latin America, Japan, and the Middle East Africa. Sprayable Maple Syrup market is expected to register healthy growth in upcoming years due to a high demand of flavored products in various applications across the globe. Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness promising growth rate for syrups, owing to popularity of following western food trends. North America is expected to dominate the market for syrups of all kinds. This is due to the high rate of production and consumption of syrups in the region, which also allows for export of maple syrup throughout the world. Canada is one of the region’s leading the market industry of sprayable maple syrup by manufacturing & then distributing it worldwide.

Sprayable Maple Syrup Market: Key Players

Some of the key players identified in the Sprayable Maple Syrup market are:-

Aunt Jemima

ConAgra Foods Inc.

Cedarvale Maple Syrup

Hershey

Sonoma Syrup

Kraft Heinz Company

Tropicana Slim

American Garden

Monin

Torani

DaVinci Gourmet

Amoretti Premium

Hidden Springs Maple

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets