Tennis apparel includes tennis shorts, skirts, tracks, headgear, and jackets.
An increasing number of celebrity endorsements is one of the most important factors driving the growth of this market globally. Launching campaigns related to tennis and promoting products by famous players is an old and effective marketing strategy undertaken by most tennis apparel manufacturing companies. Such vendors get tennis icons like Roger Federer, Andy Murray, Rafael Nadal, and Serena Williams for launching their new product lines. Also, many vendors name their tennis apparel collections after famous players to help propel sales, thus, cashing in on the celebrity fan following. Moreover, vendors sponsor various tennis tournaments and matches as part of their product promotions. This increase in promotional activities is likely to propel the growth prospects for this market over the predicted period.
The Americas led the global tennis apparel market and accounted for almost 50% of the revenue market share during 2017. Growing popularity of the sport in the region is the prime reason for this markets growth in the Americas.
The global Tennis Apparel market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
Request Free Sample Pages Of This Premium Research Report: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2524444
This report focuses on Tennis Apparel volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Tennis Apparel market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Tennis Apparel in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.
For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Tennis Apparel manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Adidas
Fila
Nike
Puma
Under Armour
…
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Mens Tennis Apparel
Womens Tennis Apparel
Childrens Tennis Apparel
Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2524444
Segment by Application
Sports and Specialty Stores
Department and Discount Stores
Online Retail
Others
For More Information Kindly Contact:
ResearchMoz
Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,
90 State Street,
Albany NY,
United States – 12207
Tel: +1-518-621-2074
USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948
Email: [email protected]
Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG
Media Release: https://www.researchmoz.us/pressrelease
Follow me on : http://marketresearchlatestreports.blogspot.com/
This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets
Add Comment