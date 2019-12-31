Time of Flight (ToF)/Range Imaging Camera Systems Market Trends by 2027

Global Time of Flight (ToF)/Range Imaging Camera Systems Market – Introduction

Time of Flight (ToF) is a device used for measuring the distance between the camera and the subject for each point of the image and it works on the principle of light detection and ranging (LiDAR). ToF camera systems are embedded with accelerometer sensor, position sensor, acoustic sensor, and image sensor.

Time of Flight (ToF) camera systems can be used in ranging applications such as to predict 3D structure linearly without using any computer vision, 3D reconstruction, robotic navigation, and human-machine interaction. With the growing integration of advanced technology, time of flight (ToF) camera systems are expected to deliver more accurate depth information at high frame rates at a low cost, thus driving the overall market growth. Time of flight (ToF) camera systems are now used in a variety of sectors including automotive, industrial, healthcare, smart advertising, gaming, and entertainment.

Time of Flight (ToF)/Range Imaging Camera Systems Market – Dynamics

Growing demand for 3D enabled devices and sensing technology

Increasing demand for 3D enabled devices in consumer electronics and growing concerns about security & surveillance are driving the time of flight (ToF)/range imaging camera systems market.

Growing use of sensing technology in gaming industry is enhancing the customer experience which is helping the market to grow. Additionally, integration of optical and electronic components in time of flight (ToF)/range imaging camera systems will drive the market in future.

Expensive maintenance and complex interface integration in different devices

Increasing use of advanced technology is making time of flight (ToF) camera systems more advanced. Additionally, they are equipped with advanced sensors and electronic components. However, factors such as expensive maintenance and complexity in integration are hindering the growth of the time of flight (ToF)/range imaging camera systems market.

