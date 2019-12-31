Trends in the Grape Wine Lees Market 2019-2027

Grape Wine Lees: Market Outlook

Wine is an important and very popular beverage among the population and the trend of consumption of wine is increasing with the increasing trend of dining out and increasing pubs and bars in the developing regions. With the increasing production and consumption of wine, grape wine lees production is also increasing. Wine is generally made from fermenting grapes, which has a major share in the global wine market. Winemaking industry generates a huge amount of byproducts, including grape wine lees, stalks and grape pomace. Grape wine lees are considered as an important source of bioactive compounds such as phenolic compounds which have known antioxidant properties. Antioxidants are getting more value in the market as it can be used in the pharmaceutical, cosmetic, and food industries. In addition, antioxidants are also gaining demand in the nutraceuticals and dietary supplements. According to CRN 2017 Survey on Dietary Supplements, 76% of U.S. population take dietary supplements, which have dietary fibers and antioxidants as main ingredients. Grape wine lees is a rich source of antioxidants and can be used to isolate essential antioxidants which can reduce the cost of the final products. In the global grape wine lees market, North America and Europe are the major players in the production of grape wine lees, owing to major processing companies in the region. In addition, the disposable of these products is one of the challenges among the winemakers, which make it economical and good source of antioxidants for antioxidant companies.

The demand for Grape Wine Lees in the production of Antioxidants

Increasing per capita disposable income has led to an increase in the demand for premiumization of products, which impact the winemakers. To cater to the demand of customers in the market, winemakers are using grape wine lies in aging products as it reduces the astringency and bitterness of wines and improves the structure and the color stability of wine. Several health conditions, pathologies and degenerative processes such as diabetes, atherosclerosis, cancer, arterial hypertension, and aging are related to the oxidative stress. Oxidative stress leads to cell damage due to the generation of reactive oxygen species (ROS), which damages the macromolecules such as DNA, proteins, and lipids. Grape wine lees contain a huge amount of phenolic compounds which are transferred from grape to grape wine lees during the winemaking process. The phenolic compounds such as flavonoids (flavanols, flavonols, and anthocyanins), phenolic acids, and stilbenes. In addition, kaempferol and myricetin are also present in very less amount the grape wine lees. As the demand for antioxidants is increasing in the food and beverage industry, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetic industries, scientists are extensively doing research to find an economical alternative source for the isolation of antioxidants in the market. Grape wine lees are showing the full potential to be a source for the isolation of antioxidants. With the increasing discovery about the potential of grape wine lees among the manufacturers, it can be expected that the demand for grape wine lees will increase over the forecast period.

Grape Wine Lees: Market Opportunities

The surging demand for healthy food ingredients in cosmetics, food and beverage industry has led to an increase in the demand for antioxidants in the rend end products. The trend of consumption of nutraceuticals and dietary supplements among the population has boosted the demand for antioxidants, which is expected to fuel the demand for grape wine lees in the market. On the other hand, the trend of drinking premium wine on a special occasion is on the rise, which directly influences the growth of grape wine lees market. Apart from all the above-mentioned factors, increasing awareness among the manufacturers about the grape wine lees antioxidant content is also expected to increase the demand in the coming future.

The grape wine lees market report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the Grape wine lees market.

