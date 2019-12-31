Vacuum Insulated Panel Shipper Market: key financial and strategic metrics by industry players

Vacuum Insulated Panel Shipper Market: An Overview

The global market for vacuum insulated panel shippers has emerged as an important segment in the global temperature controlled packaging market. Complex supply chains and shipping & logistics activities have signified the need for vacuum insulated panel shippers to provide better protection for valuable goods during shipping. Vacuum insulated panel shippers are a particular type of packaging solutions used for shipping temperature sensitive products such as food, beverage, pharmaceutical, chemical, blood, organs, and serum, among others. This type of packaging acts as a shield to products that protects from external damage and temperature.

Various temperature controlled packaging methods such as active, smart and intelligent packaging are used for maintaining the temperature of the packaged product. Among the cooling methods for packaging requirements, passive cooling is one of the most economically feasible options for temperature sensitive products, considering the low volumes. Along with this, the distribution and supply of products having variable temperature range to a distinct location is a challenge that can be resolved vacuum insulated panel shippers, a cold chain packaging.

Vacuum Insulated Panel Shipper Market: Dynamics

The demand for vacuum insulated panel shippers in the packaging market has evolved to cater to a variety of packaging applications. Vacuum insulated panel shipper helps in maintaining the constant temperature during storage and transportation of pharmaceutical products such as syringes, drugs, and medication among others. The key application for vacuum insulated panel shippers market is in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors mainly.

Biologics are the future of medicine. Complex medicines are not like traditional medicines and are chemically synthesized and can’t be produced in bulk amount as the biologic medication can only be manufactured in a small amount. These medications are also temperature sensitive and are vulnerable to contamination and degradation. Vacuum insulated panel shippers are effective packaging solution to encounter the contamination and temperature changes.

The advantages associated with the vacuum insulated panel shipper are: it reduces gel refrigerant or dry ice requirements, recyclable, environmentally neutral, and extended shipping duration. Vacuum insulated panel based insulation and PCM-based refrigerants offer significant advantages over conventional expanded polystyrene (EPS), and polyurethane insulated shippers. Shippers implementing Vacuum insulated panel and PCMs are relatively lightweight, provide wide temperature ranges and cut distribution costs and thus, are gaining market share.

For instance, Sonoco Thermosafe’s product ‘Greenbox’ for healthcare industry uses VIP as insulation material and a patented renewable plant-based PCM

These factors are anticipated to further flourish the demand for vacuum insulated panel shippers in the global market during the forecast period. The outlook for global vacuum insulated panel shippers market is expected to be positive.

Despite the positive outlook, some factors that might hamper the growth of the global vacuum insulated panel shippers market. One of the restraining factors is the comparatively high cost of the vacuum insulated panels in vacuum insulated panel shippers to its counterparts such as Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) foam and Polyurethane (PU) foam.

Vacuum Insulated Panel Shipper Market: Segmentation

The global vacuum insulated panel shippers market has been categorized on the basis of capacity and application.

On the basis of capacity, the global vacuum insulated panel shippers market has been segmented as:

Up to 5 Liter

5 Liter to 10 Liter

10 to 15 Liter

More than 15 Liter

On the basis of application, the global vacuum insulated panel shippers market has been segmented as:

Food Products

Beverage Products

Pharmaceutical Products

Healthcare Products Blood Serum Clinical Samples Others

Chemicals

Other Sensitive Products

Vacuum Insulated Panel Shipper Market: Regional Outlook

Globally, the market for vacuum insulated panel shippers is divided into seven key regions – North America, Western Europe, Latin America, Eastern Europe, the Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Middle East & Africa, and Japan. Temperature controlled packaging solutions market for pharmaceuticals is well established in North America. The market for vacuum insulated panel shippers is witnessing high growth on the backdrop of burgeoning demand from the healthcare sector. The need for transportation drugs, vaccines, and clinical trials in the North America region has triggered the vacuum insulated panel shippers growth. North America, especially the U.S., is home to many established players which are engaged in developing technology and processes necessary to develop cold chain systems efficiently.

Vacuum Insulated Panel Shipper Market: Some of the Key Players

Following are some of the key players operating in the vacuum insulated panel shippers market are ThermoSafe Brands, Inc., Cryopak Industries Inc., Sealed Air Corporation, Sonoco Products Company, Aeris Dynamics, Tempack Packaging Solutions, S.L., Infitrak Inc., and Cold Chain Technologies, Inc. etc. Many more local and unorganized players are expected to contribute to the global vacuum insulated panel shippers market during the forecast period.

