Water Filter Dispenser Market – Competitive Insight, Trends, Forecast 2027

A Water filter dispenser is a machine which dispenses water and also has a cooling unit for chilled water. Most water filter dispensers with refrigeration for cooling the water also has a second dispenser which distributes hot water or normal water to be used for coffee, tea, or other purposes. Using water dispensers removes the need for maintenance in the purifiers. Their size is also small and they are portable and hence are mostly preferred over purifiers. Water filter dispensers come in a variety of forms, ranging from wall-mounted dispensers to bottle filler water dispensers, to bi-level and several other types. Water filter dispensers come with different types of filters according to the requirement of consumers.

Water Filter Dispenser Market – Competitive Landscape

The water filter dispenser market is influenced by the presence of many water filter dispenser manufacturers. Manufacturers of water filter dispensers are spending on technology advancement so as to develop new technologies and new products with more features. This is expected to help them boost their share in the market.

In June 2019, Blue Star has launched a wide range of residential water purifiers comprising 34 models with RO, UV, UV LED, RO+UV, and RO+UV+UF technologies. Company is focusing on product expansion cater to the growing demand of purified water in offices, restaurants, clinics, and other commercial establishments.

In April 2019, Blue Star expand its business in Middle East with a rising hospitality sector, growth in construction activities across residential and commercial sectors, coupled with extreme weather conditions are the major factors to propel the market for blue star.

Blue Star

Blue Star was founded in 1943 in India and currently known as air conditioning and commercial refrigeration company. It has a network of 32 offices, 5 modern manufacturing facilities, 2800 employees, and 2900 channel partners across the globe. Company has wide range of commercial refrigeration products and cold chain equipment, water purifiers, air purifiers and air coolers.

Voltas, Inc.

Voltas, Inc. established in 1954 in India and known as expertise in in Air Conditioning & Cooling technology. Company has wide range of product categories including air conditioners, air coolers, commercial refrigerators, water coolers and water dispensers.

Water logic Holdings Limited.

Company was incorporated in 1992 and now it is expanded over 50 countries across the globe. Company’s products are currently being sold in North and South America, Europe, Asia, Australia and South Africa. POU purified water dispensers is the major product of the company.

Several international and domestic players are active in the Water Filter Dispenser industry. These include Shanghai POVOS Enterprise (Group) Co., Ltd, Zhejiang Qinyuan Water Treatment S.T. Co., Ltd., Culligan, Edgars, Voltas, Honeywell, Philips Corporation, and others.

