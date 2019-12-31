Wi-Fi 6 Devices Market – Technology Evolution and Market Transformation

Global Wi-Fi 6 Devices Market – Introduction
- Wi-Fi 6 is the next generation standard in Wi-Fi technology. It is also known as “AX WiFi” or “802.11ax WiFi.” Wi-Fi 6 connects multiple devices with the Internet and provides high Wi-Fi connection speed with the help of two key technologies: MU-MIMO (multi-user, multiple input, multiple output) and OFDMA (orthogonal frequency division multiple access).
- MU-MIMO connects multiple devices with the router at the same time rather than broadcasting one device to another. OFDMA helps in transmitting one data to multiple devices at once. Wi-Fi 6 allows eight devices to communicate at once.
- Wi-Fi 6 provides various enhanced features, including high battery efficiency in tablets, IoT devices, and smartphones. Additionally, it provides increased benefits than previous versions, such as high capacity to transmit data including IoT, four times faster than 802.11ac, and offers a dependable, consistent network connection to various devices. Higher compatibility devices are required to connect indoor wireless connectivity with the advancement in technology and advent of 5G and IoT. Wi-Fi 6 provides higher speed and density of connected devices for indoor enterprise networks.
- Wi-Fi 6 use cases are growing in different areas such as in large public venues (stadiums and convention centers), transportation hubs, IoT and smart city deployments, and education (libraries, auditoriums and lecture halls), with the growing demand for high internet speed and security.
Wi-Fi 6 Devices Market – Dynamics
Growing Number of Consumer Electronics Devices
- The Wi-Fi 6 devices market is projected to grow due to the significant increase in use of consumer electronics devices such as laptops, tablets, and smartphones. Moreover, growing number of connected devices will need higher concurrent device capacity. Wi-Fi 6 devices or 802.11ax standards are expected to leverage the latest Wi-Fi technologies or standards and propel the Wi-Fi 6 devices market in the near future.
Environmental Conditions and Security Threat Challenges to Restrain Market Growth
- Wi-Fi 6 devices are becoming advanced with developments in technology. However, the use of high radio frequency ranges is affecting user health and damaging the environment. These factors are likely to hinder the Wi-Fi 6 devices market growth. Moreover, growing cybersecurity breaches through wireless device networks will also likely to hinder the growth of the Wi-Fi 6 devices market.
