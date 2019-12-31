Wire Feeder Systems Market – Competitive Insight, Trends, Forecast 2027

Global Wire Feeder Systems Market– Introduction

A wire feeder system is used to maintain a feed of wire to join metals during welding and soldering. The wire feeder system is an advanced technological method composed of double driven wire feeding mechanism, print motor, rotatable torch holder, and wire spool shaft. Wire feeders have three main forms: push system, pull system, and push – pull system. In push system, the wire is pushed by the wire feed drive rolls to the welding torch, whereas in the pull system a set of wire is pulled from the roll of wire. In addition to it, the push–pull system is a combination of both the above system. Wire feeders are usually installed to help the machine perform an automatic welding and soldering job and enable automatic feeding of welding wires. With new technology innovation, the wire feeder is regarded as an automatic machine which uses a micro-motor to feed the wire.

Global Wire Feeder Systems Market–Competition Landscape

Leading market players are focusing on the development of innovative wire feeder equipment to enhance operational efficiency across the world.

In May 2019, Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. launched a new innovative wire feeder system called Activ8X, which is a semiautomatic and portable device with CrossLinc technology.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.

Founded in 1895, Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Euclid, Ohio, the U.S. with approximately 10,000 employees. The company manufacturers different products such as arc welding equipment, welding consumables, welding products, oxy-fuel cutting and plasma equipment, and robotic welding systems. It has a worldwide network of sales offices and distributors in more than 160 countries. Furthermore, the company has its manufacturing units in North America, Latin America, Asia, and Middle East & Africa. Lincoln also operates joint ventures and manufacturing alliances in 19 countries across the world.

