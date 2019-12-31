Wireless Web Cameras Market to Experience a Tremendous Growth by 2027

High demand for security and surveillance systems drives the wireless web cameras market

A wireless web camera is a video camera that streams images in real time through a computer network. The recorded data can be viewed and transferred to other systems using various communication technologies such as Bluetooth or via the internet.

The high adoption of wireless web cameras for various applications such as security and surveillance, live events, visual marketing, video conferences, and entertainment boosts the growth of the wireless web cameras market.

Key drivers of the wireless web cameras market

Growing awareness about safety and security at public and private places acts as a major driving factor for the wireless web cameras market.

Wireless web cameras provide visual access to various places, preventing security threats and incidents.

Various attributes such as less connection complexity, high resolution videos, and faster data transfer rate at an affordable price results in the high adoption of wireless web cameras.

Wireless transmission concerns regarding data security and privacy hinders the market

All wireless video surveillance transceivers operate in the unlicensed radio spectrum. The industrial, scientific, and medical (ISM) bands are kept aside for public usage as a part of unlicensed radio spectrum without a license, under the provision of FCC regulations (47CFR parts 15 and 18).

Since the wireless video operates in the unlicensed access band, it is highly vulnerable to security threats and cyber-attack by hackers, raising concerns about safety and security.

Thus, concern about safety and security of video transmission via wireless web cameras hinders the growth of the wireless web cameras market.

