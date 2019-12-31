Women’s Health Diagnostics Market is Projected to Gain Significant Value by 2026

In general, women are considered to be more susceptible to certain disorders such as osteoporosis, menstrual disorders, obesity, depression, and autoimmune diseases. Major health issues of women are related to the reproductive system. They include menopause, infertility, polycystic ovarian syndrome, and certain cancers such as breast cancer, cervical cancer, as well as urological disorders.

Global Women’s Health Diagnostics Market: Key Trends

The global women’s health diagnostics market is expected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Factors such as an increase in awareness about health-related disorders, high incidence of chronic and lifestyle disorders, and increase in the prevalence of infectious diseases such as HIV and hepatitis in women around the world are propelling the growth of the women’s health diagnostics market. Also, a rise in the rate of adoption of point-of-care diagnostic testing and an increase in the number of diagnostic and imaging centers are expected to fuel the market. However, a lack of skilled laboratory technicians and high costs related to various diagnostics devices, tests, as well as procedures are projected to hamper the of women’s health diagnostics market in the coming years.

Global Women’s Health Diagnostics Market: Segmentation

The global women’s health diagnostics market can be segmented based on application, end-user, and region. Based on application, the global women’s health diagnostics market can be classified into prenatal genetic screening & carrier testing, cervical cancer testing, breast cancer testing, pregnancy & ovulation testing, ovarian cancer testing, infectious disease testing, osteoporosis testing, sexually transmitted disease testing, and ultrasound. In terms of end-user, the global women’s health diagnostics market can be divided into hospitals & clinics, home, and diagnostic and imaging centers.

Global Women’s Health Diagnostics Market: Regional Analysis

Based on region, the global women’s health diagnostics market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The women’s health diagnostics market in North American is expected to constitute a major market share in 2018, owing to the high prevalence rate of cancer among women, rise in the incidence of lifestyle-related health disorders, focus of manufacturers on expansion of their presence in the region, and high demand for fertility testing monitors. The U.S. accounts for a signficant share of the market in North America. Factors such as high incidence of lifestyle-related health disorders and rise in demand for fertility tests is expected to drive the women’s health diagnostic market in the country.

Europe is a prominent region of the women’s health diagnostics market. Factors such as a large patient pool with cancer, high health care expenditure, and rapidly developing health care infrastructure are propelling the market in the region. The women’s health diagnostic market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a robust CAGR in the next few years. Factors such as rise in the prevalence rate of chronic disorders, high per capita income, improved healthcare spending, and increase in awareness about women’s health diagnostic tests in the region are projected to boost the market.

Global Women’s Health Diagnostics Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global women’s health diagnostics market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Carestream Health, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Hologic, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Quest Diagnostics Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Cardinal Health, and Siemens AG, MedGyn Products, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Cook Medical Incorporated, GE Healthcare, and C. R. Bard, Inc..

