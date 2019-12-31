Yohimbe Bark Extract Market | Present Scenario and Growth Prospects 2025

Yohimbe bark extract is an herbal extract obtained from Yohimbe plant which is an evergreen shrub native to Africa (central and western). Yohimbe bark extract consists of the compound named Yohimbe used to treat diseases. Yohimbe bark extract is used to make medicine which helps in the medical treatment of erectile dysfunction, sexual problems caused by antidepressants, and general sexual disorders in both males and females. It also treats other health problems like weight loss management, high and low blood pressure, the performance of athletes, exhaustion, pain in the chest, pain in nerves due to diabetes and depression.

Market is loaded with various chemical products which can boost cure sexual disorders, Yohimbe extract have potential to replace those product as it is natural and have least possible side effects. Yohimbe extract market is expected to get popularity as the most effective pharmaceutical product for sexual disorders and depression.

Yohimbe bark extract market: segmentation

Yohimbe bark extract market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and distribution channel.

Yohimbe bark extract market is segmented on the basis of product type which includes powder, oil, and capsule. Powder and capsule are taken along with plain or lukewarm water for the treatment of problems like depression and erectile dysfunction.

Yohimbe bark extract market is segmented on the basis of distribution channel which includes hypermarket/supermarket, retail store, online stores and specialized stores. Over the years the sale of product through online stores has increased and is expected to rise further during the forecast period.

Yohimbe bark extract: regional outlook

In the perspective of regional outlook, Yohimbe extract is majorly produced in the African region. People in Africa have been using Yohimbe extract from ages as the concoction to cure non-insulin dependent diabetes mellitus, depression, and Alzheimer. In North America and Europe, Yohimbe market is expected to grow as these regions spending huge capital on research and development of the increase in production of Yohimbe, increase in yield of Yohimbe extract and development of products having Yohimbe extracts. In Asia-pacific region this extract is expected to get boost in production and consumption as many people these days are suffering from depression, erectile dysfunction and other problem which may be cured using Yohimbe extract.

Yohimbe bark extract market: drivers

Yohimbe is extremely beneficial medicinal herb and is being used by many people for the treatment of sexual disorders, diabetic nerve pain, and depression. The end users who need the product to cure sexual disorders, depression and want to improve their athletic performance are expected driver for the Yohimbe bark extract market. Another possible driver for the Yohimbe bark market is the supply side promotion of these extract as the potent stimulant for dysfunctional erection, natural antidepressant, and analgesic.

Yohimbe bark extract market: restraint

Yohimbe extract has lots of positive beneficial effect but still, there are some concerns over using the Yohimbe extract. The dosage of Yohimbe extract is difficult to determine as different part of the bark contain variable amount of Yohimbine may be a restraint for the Yohimbe extract market. At high doses Yohimbe can cause serious health problems like shortness of breath, paralysis and very low blood pressure this may work as another restraint for the Yohimbe extract market.

Yohimbe bark extract market: key players

Key players of Yohimbe bark extract are SanHerbBioScience Co Ltd, General Nutrition Centres Inc, Cepham Inc, Kingherbs, and Real Herbs Pte Ltd. These companies provide Yohimbe extract in those countries where production and manufacture of Yohimbe extract is least possible.

