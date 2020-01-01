ACADEMIC SOFTWARE MARKET 2019: GLOBAL IN-DEPTH ANALYSIS, TOP COMPANIES ANALYSIS AND STRONG APPLICATION SCOPE BY 2025

The ‘Global Academic Software Market Research Report 2019’ Offers In Depth Analysis Of The Industry along with Important Statistics and Facts. With the help of this information, investors can plan their business strategies.

The Global Academic Software Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Academic Software development in United States, Europe and China.

Academic Software is a cloud-based appointment scheduling software designed for higher education institutions to manage appointments, client databases, student engagement, and reporting. The platform facilitates on-campus and virtual academic appointments through multiple devices at any location.

In 2018, the global Academic Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Qualtrics

SurveyMonkey Apply

Award Force

OnBoard

WizeHive

Alma

Campus Calibrate

Envisio

Intellimas

STARS

TrueDialog

PowerVista RollCall

FULL FABRIC

Top Hat

Campus Cafe

Canvas LMS

Edvance360

Blackboard Collaborate

Blackboard for Business

Brightspace

Thinkific

Poll Everywhere

Populi

OnBase

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud-Based

On-Premises

Market segment by Application, split into

Colleges and Universities

Educational Services

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Academic Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Academic Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

