Autolyzed Yeast Market Key Drivers & On-going Trends 2019 – 2027

Autolyzed yeast formation takes place when yeast cell gets break into its smaller constituent particles. Autolyzed yeast naturally contains glutamic acid as monosodium glutamate hence it is often used as a less expensive alternative for MSG. Due to the presence of low sodium concentration, autolyzed yeast comes in the category of low sodium concentration salts hence its demand is higher in food and beverage industries. Autolyzed yeast has some exceptional features such as they are used as food enhancers as well as firming agents and they also contain natural flavors due to which the demand for autolyzed yeast is very high in the food and beverage industry. Autolyzed yeast is also used in fermentation purposes such as for the preparation of soft and hard drinks. In spite of the uses in food and beverage industries, the autolyzed yeast is also used in cosmetics industries. Autolyzed yeast contains vitamin B, minerals, amino acids, carbohydrates, and other important nutrients due to which the demand of autolyzed yeast is anticipated to grow over the forecast period. Due to the presence of these vital nutrients, autolyzed yeast is known as skin friendly, besides, they also rejuvenate the skin by fighting against dryness, and prevents sunburn as well. These multi-purpose functionalities of autolyzed yeast have increased the market demand for cosmetic products which are manufactured from autolyzed yeast. Henceforth the market demand for autolyzed yeast is anticipated to grow in the forecast period.

Increasing demand of bakery product has boosted the Autolyzed Yeast market.

Due to the increase in the number of bakery products consumers, the demand for the autolyzed yeast market is increasing globally. Asia followed by Europe has the largest population in the world so the market demand for autolyzed yeast is higher in these regions. In spite of the bakery industry, the autolyzed yeast is also used in breweries for beer fermentation due to which market demand for autolyzed yeast is increasing these days. Autolyzed yeast demand is also increasing in cosmetics because of its skin friendly nature. Presence of vital vitamin and minerals are leading the market demand for autolyzed yeast in Pharmaceuticals and animal feed.

Global Autolyzed Yeast: Key Players

The global autolyzed yeast market is increasing because of the growing market demand for bakery and fermented products. People have become health conscious these days and due to health and fitness related issues, the market demand for autolyzed is very high because of its nutritional value as it has low sodium concentration. The global key manufacturers of autolyzed yeast are, Associated British Foods Plc., Lallemand Inc., Lesaffre, Biorigin, Ohly GmbH. Except them, more industrialists and manufacturers are showing a keen interest in the autolyzed yeast because of the growing market demand due to the presence of natural nutrient and flavor content.

Opportunities for Market Participants:

The globally increasing demand for healthy food among the consumers is the key factor in escalating the demand for autolyzed yeast. Another reason for the increasing demand for autolyzed yeast is the use in fermentation purposes. The autolyzed yeast products are widely used by bakery industries because of its low sodium concentration. These days, autolyzed yeast is commonly used in various industries such as food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, cosmetics and animal feed. The market entrants or the players trying to expand their regional footprints must focus on the convenience affordability of raw materials to upscale their production facility. New and existing players have a good opportunity, as they can advertise their product by providing an adequate awareness of the product like its fat-free nature, its number of end uses. By considering these factors, the market demand for autolyzed yeast is anticipated to grow in the forecast period.

The demand for autolyzed yeast is increasing globally because of the growing trend of health and fitness. As autolyzed yeast is used as an alternate option for monosodium glutamate because of its low salt concentration. Its demand is also increasing in animal feed, food, and beverage industries as it is a natural source of MSG and has flavor enhancing property. Due to the presence of essential vitamins and minerals, the market demand for autolyzed yeast is anticipated to grow in the forecast period.

