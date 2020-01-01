Bare-metal Stents Market Projected For Promising Growth Till 2027

Mesh-like tube of thin wire without coating is termed as bare-metal stent. Bare-metal stents (BMSs) made up of materials such as stainless steel, cobalt-chromium alloy, and platinum chromium alloy are used to overcome dissection and restenosis complications caused by recoil. Increase in incedence cases of coronary artery diseases and subsequent rise in the number of PCI procedures, surge in the development of bioresorbable stents, and technological advancement fuel the growth of the global bare-metal stents market. In May 2014, Biosensors International Group, Ltd. launched next generation cobalt chromium bare-metal stent that offers exceptional deliverability, while retaining excellent radial strength and extremely low recoil. However, stringent regulatory approval process and post-operative complications are projected to hamper the growth of the global market.

Global Bare-metal Stents Market: Dynamics

Rise in Cases of Coronary Heart Diseases Boosts Market Growth

Coronary heart disease, among all other heart-related disorders, is one of the major causes of death in the U.S. Arteries that supply blood to heart become narrowed or hardened due to higher level of cholesterol or deposition of other materials called plaque in the inner wall in coronary heart disease. Coronary artery disease also weakens the heart muscles leading to heart failure and arrhythmias. According to the American Heart Association, nearly 836,546 deaths were caused in the U.S. in 2018, which is about 1 in every 3 deaths, due to cardiovascular diseases. According to American Heart Association report, coronary heart disease accounted for 43.8% deaths among all other cardiovascular diseases in the U.S. in 2018, followed by stroke, heart failure, high blood pressure, artery related diseases, and other cardiovascular diseases. Percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) or coronary angioplasty/stenting is one of the surgical methods to treat coronary heart disorders. Unlike invasive procedures such as coronary artery bypass surgery (CABS), stenting is a minimally invasive technique and is being widely accepted by surgeons as well as patients.

Hence, rise in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and increase in awareness about stenting procedures across the globe are projected to drive the global bare-metal stents market during the forecast period.

Post-Operative Complications Hamper Market Growth

Percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) with stenting is a well-accepted procedure for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. However, 15% to 30% of patients undergoing this surgery requires repeated revascularization. The most common stent associated complication is thrombosis, which leads to mortality and morbidity. Antiplatelet therapy is required in routine basis to prevent stent thrombosis after PCI with baremetal stents. According to studies and analysis, nearly 5% of patients with coronary stents need noncardiac surgery (NCS) within one year of PCI. Intravascular stent infection is another risk associated with PCI surgery with bare-metal stent. In few cases, this type of infection can be prevented with the use of prophylactic antibiotics at stent placement. Hence, few post-operative risks related to bare-metal stents is projected to restrain the market.

Global Bare-metal Stents Market – Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global bare-metal stents market include Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Biosensors International Group, Ltd, Hexacath,

Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Genoss Co., Ltd., ELLA-CS, s.r.o., eucatech AG, Andramed, and pfm medical ag.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Boston Scientific Corporation offers innovative medical devices for improving the health of patients across the world. The company has operations in over 40 countries, with commercial representation in more than 130 countries. It generates more than 55% sales from the U.S. alone. Boston Scientific Corporation operates through three business segments: medsurg, rhythm & neuro, and cardiovascular. The company’s REBEL platinum chromium stent system is a bare-metal stent used in coronary intervention. In 2018, the company announced agreement to acquire BTG plc, a leader in minimally invasive therapies, to enhance its portfolio in cancer and vascular diseases.

Medtronic

Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Medtronic is the world’s leading medical technology and solution company. It generates majority of its sales and revenue from the U.S. Reportable business segments include cardiac & vascular group, minimally invasive therapies group, restorative therapies group, and diabetes group. Medtronic provides services to hospitals, clinicians, physicians, and patients in more than 150 countries. In July 2019, Medtronic entered into a partnership agreement with Viz.ai, an emerging company in applied intelligence in stroke care.

Global Bare-metal Stents Market: Segmentation

The global bare-metal stents market can be segmented based on:

Product

Material

End-user

Region

In terms of product, the global bare-metal stents market can be bifurcated into:

Self-expandable

Balloon Expandable

Based on material, the global bare-metal stents market can be classified into:

Stainless Steel

Platinum

Titanium

Cobalt Chromium Alloy

Platinum Chromium Alloy

Titanium Nickel Alloy (Nitinol)

In terms of end-user, the global bare-metal stents market can be categorized into:

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

