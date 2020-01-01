Biological Imaging Reagents Market is Projected To Surge At a CAGR of 8.5% from 2019 to 2027

Biological Imaging Reagents Market: Introduction

Transparency Market Research has published a new report on the biological imaging reagents market for the forecast period of 2019–2027. According to the report, the global biological imaging reagents market was valued at ~US$ 13.5 Bn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2019 to 2027.

Global Biological Imaging Reagents Market: Overview

Biological imaging reagents are substances used in research and diagnosis purposes in imaging modalities, to enhance THE visualization of internal organs and in vivo live cell imaging.

These reagents are used in different imaging modalities such as X-ray, MRI, and ultrasound for THE diagnosis of different diseases, as well as in drug discovery.

Growth of the global biological imaging reagents market can be attributed to the rise in the demand for diagnostic imaging procedures across the globe.

Asia Pacific is a highly lucrative market for biological imaging reagents, due to the improving healthcare infrastructure and increase in the geriatric population.

North America dominated the global biological imaging reagents market in 2018, and the trend is projected to continue during the forecast period, due to the higher prevalence of diseases and high number of imaging procedures.

High Prevalence and Increase in Incidence Rate of Chronic Diseases to Drive Market

The prevalence of chronic diseases has increased in the past few years across the globe. These diseases include cardiovascular diseases, cancer, diabetes, and neurological disorders.

These diseases need diagnostic imaging tests. Life science reagents such as biological imaging reagents are an integral part of a large number of diagnostic imaging tests. Hence, the high prevalence of these chronic diseases and increasing research activities to discover treatments for these diseases are propelling the global biological imaging reagents market. According to WHO, cardiovascular diseases account for around 17.9 million deaths globally every year, which constitutes an estimated 31% of all deaths.

Rise in the number of diagnostic imaging procedures and increase in research activities for new drug development are the other factors driving the global market.

Moreover, the launch of new imaging reagents and approval of products for specific indications in the past few years contributed to the growth of the global biological imaging reagents market.

Nuclear Reagents to be Lucrative Option

Based on class, the global biological imaging reagents market has been classified into contrast reagents, optical reagents, and nuclear reagents.

The optical reagents segment dominated the global biological imaging reagents market in 2018. However, the contrast reagents segment is anticipated to dominate the global market from 2019 to 2027.

Nuclear reagents are expected to be a highly lucrative segment during the forecast period, owing to the better visualization effects of imaging achieved by these reagents and rise in the demand for radiopharmaceutical agents in imaging modalities

Optical Imaging Dominated Global Market

In terms of modality, the global biological imaging reagents market has been categorized into MRI, ultrasound, X-ray & CT, nuclear, optical imaging, and others. The nuclear segment has been bifurcated into PET and SPECT.

The optical imaging segment dominated the global biological imaging reagents market in 2018, owing to advanced technologies in optical imaging and large number of research activities on this method.

In-vivo to be Promising Application

Based on application, the global biological imaging reagents market has been bifurcated into in vitro and in vivo.

The in vitro segment has been classified into proteomics, genomics, and cell biology.

In vivo is likely to be a highly promising segment in the next few years, owing to an increase in vivo research activities by CROs for drug discovery, and growth of the biopharmaceutical industry.

