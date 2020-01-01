Biosurfactants Market Size will Observe Substantial Growth by 2027

Global Biosurfactants Market: Overview

Biosurfactants are a type of chemical compound that have a high surface activity. This high surface activity is because of the naturally available microbes such as yeasts, bacteria, and fungi. These products can be manufactured on the microbial cells surfaces or on the cell surface excreted outside. The overall development of the global biosurfactants market is expected to be fueled by the fact that these products help in reducing the pollution by hydrocarbon degradation through their enhanced emulsification abilities.

Global Biosurfactants Market: Notable Developments

Some of the notable developments in the global biosurfactants market are given below:

In November 2019, Givaudan, a leading player in the global biosurfactants market, announced that the company has reached an agreement to buy the cosmetics business of Indena. This acquisition is a part of Givaudan’s 2020 strategy to expand its portfolio in Active Beauty business

In November 2019, Evonik announced that the company has planned to expand its production capacity of ROAHCELL® foams in the US.

Global Biosurfactants Market: Drivers and Restraints

A number of micro as well as macroeconomic factors are responsible for driving the growth of the global biosurfactants market. One of the key driving factors for the development of the market is its growing demand from the textile industry. This increasing demand for biosurfactants from the textile industry is because of the fact that they have the ability to penetrate the fabric. Biosurfactants are able to form micelles that can then interact with water and oil. This interaction allows to remove tough and deep stains due to chocolates, tea, waxes, oils, etc. from the fabric more easily. In addition to this, the global biosurfactants market is also being helped by the increasing demand for household soaps and detergents across the globe as people are preferring to opt for a healthier lifestyle.

Another important factor that is helping to drive the growth of the global biosurfactants market is their increasing use as a stabilizing agent in the oil-in-water emulsions. These emulsions have essential oils and natural antioxidants that make them best suited for green cosmetic products. Biosurfactants are increasingly preferred in place of synthetic surfactants due to their non-hazardous, non-toxic and biodegradable nature. With the growing demand for green cosmetic products, it is naturally reflecting positively on the overall development of the global biosurfactants market.

Global Biosurfactants Market: Geographical Outlook

In terms of geographical segmentation, the global biosurfactants market has five key segments viz. Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, North America, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these regional segment, the North America region currently holds the lion’s share of the global market. It is projected that the region will contribute to dominate in the coming years of the projection period. The growth of the North America region is primarily attributed to the increasing usage of these products as one of the key ingredients in detergents & soaps to filter out oily contaminants from certain media by enhancing their water solubility. These biosurfactants can be manufactured from inexpensive raw materials such as vegetable oils that are available in huge quantities and thus cut down overall cost of production.

On the other hand, the regional segment of Asia Pacific is expected to show a promising rate of growth in the coming years of the forecast period. Due to the presence of growing economies such as India and China, the leading companies in the global biosurfactants market are expected to find several lucrative business opportunities. This is projected to push the development of the Asia Pacific market.

