Blood Pressure Cuffs Market With Industry Capacity, Future Prospects, Economic Aspect And Forecast To 2027

Blood Pressure Cuffs Market: Overview

Hypertension, also known as blood pressure, is considered to be a long-term medical condition, which is likely to elevate the blood pressure in arteries. Hypertension condition is causes severe health complications and increases the risk of heart disease, stroke, and death. Almost 50% adults in the U.S. are likely to be suffering from the high blood pressure condition and they are at a higher risk of cardiovascular conditions such as heart attack, heart failure, and aneurysm. Thus, regular monitoring and self-diagnosis is a vital trend in managing the blood pressure condition.

Growth of the global blood pressure cuffs market can be attributed to the rise in prevalence of hypertension, development of advanced cuffs for various patient groups including neonatal and pediatric, and initiatives taken to increase awareness about managing and controlling blood pressure treatment. Favorable hospital reimbursment policies and growing trend of home care are expected to fuel the growth of the global blood pressure cuffs market. Rise in investments by companies to manufacture cuffs in various sizes and developing automated blood pressure cuffs are projected to boost the growth of the global blood pressure cuffs market.

North America dominated the global blood pressure cuffs market in 2018 and the trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period. This can be ascribed to the presence of key players, increase in incidence of hypertension, self-diagnosis of the hypertension condition, availability of cuffs for personal care, and availability of various cuff sizes for patients. However, periodic calibration and clinical validation of instruments and introduction of cuff-less BP machines are likely to restrain the global blood pressure cuffs market during the forecast period.

Increase in Prevalence of Hypertension to Drive Blood Pressure Cuffs Market

As per the WHO research, global prevalence of hypertension is estimated to be affecting around 26% of the world population, which is around 1.13 billion people. The prevalence is expected to increase by 29% by 2025. Growing hypertension is a public burden and is increasing across developing countries. It is a vital contributor causing heart stroke and diseases. As per the American Heart Association (AHA), 103 million adults in the U.S. are suffering from high blood pressure or hypertension condition. Majority of the population in the U.S. suffering from hypertension condition is above 65 years of age, which accounted for 60.5% in 2018. As per NCBI research published in 2019, prevalence of hypertension condition in China in 2018 was 266.9 million. As per cardiovascular diseases statistics, in 2018, hypertensive condition recorded was 31.9% in Hungary, 29.6% in Bulgaria, 29.4% in Latvia, 28.5% in Germany, 16.2% in Sweden, 16.4% in the U.K., and below 17% in Benelux countries. This showcases a broad representation of need of various innovative technologies to enhance the accuracy of reading and manage the hypertension condition.

Trend of Public-use Blood Pressure Measurement Kiosks to Drive Market

Management of hypertension is challenging for various people and thus, various measures are taken for its continuous monitoring. Various ways of monitoring blood pressure are available, including public-use blood pressure kiosks. The usage of the blood pressure kiosks enables a patient in proper diagnosis and management of the hypertension condition. FDA has cleared blood pressure kiosks for public use. These automated devices are located in various retail pharmacies, which are convenient, available at lower cost, and offer data tracking and integration into clinical systems. Blood pressure kiosks are used around one million times every day in the U.S. Thus, accurate cuffs are recommended by physicians and pharmacists to offer accurate blood pressure readings. Thus, health professionals need to understand the major factors for recommendation of the blood pressure kiosks to the patients.

Automated Blood Pressure Cuffs to Witness High Demand

In terms of product type, the automated segment of the blood pressure cuffs market is likely to grow at a fast rate during the forecast period. Automated blood pressure cuffs offer digital reading while measuring blood pressure condition and are offer accurate reading than manual blood pressure cuffs. High prevalence of CV disorders and government support in various countries to enhance the production volume of automated cuffs are likely to boost the segment growth. Moreover, investments by prominent players to incorporate technologically novel and compatible features in cuffs, and rise in adoption rate of population for innovative and self-diagnostic devices are propelling the blood pressure cuffs market of the segment. For instance, the Suntech Medical’s PLUS cuff is a new product line designed to cater to the need of the obese patient group. Moreover, automated cuffs are expected to cater to the needs of the pediatric and neonatal patient groups.

Blood Pressure Cuffs Market: Prominent Regions

In terms of region, the global blood pressure cuffs market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global blood pressure cuffs market in 2018, followed by Europe. North America accounted for a major share of the global blood pressure cuffs market in 2018. This can be attributed to the large patient pool suffering from hypertension, adoption of automated and disposable blood pressure cuffs, favorable reimbursement policies, and presence of key players in the region. Growing trend of personal and home care use and self-diagnosis is another major factor expected to drive the blood pressure cuffs market in North America. The blood pressure cuffs market in Asia Pacific is likely to expand at a high CAGR from 2019 to 2027. This can be attributed to the increase in healthcare expenditure and large patient population in countries such as Japan and China. In China, ~267 million adults are estimated to be suffering from the blood pressure condition, which has driven the government and healthcare companies to launch innovative product line for managing the condition.

Expansion of Distribution Network through Partnerships to Drive Blood Pressure Cuffs Market

The global blood pressure cuffs market is fragmented in terms of the number of players. The market is dominated by several key players and a number of small players entering the market. Key players operating in the global blood pressure cuffs market include Omron Healthcare, Inc., Cardinal Health, Inc., Medline Industries, Inc., GE Healthcare (General Electric Company), SunTech Medical, Inc. (Halma Plc), Welch Allyn, Inc. (Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.), Koninklijke Philips N.V., American Diagnostic Corporation, Spengler SAS ,and Spacelabs Healthcare. These players have adopted various strategies such as product portfolio expansion, investment in development of accurate blood pressure cuffs, development of novel cuff sizes catering to the needs of neonatal to adult patient population, and mergers & acquisitions to establish a strong distribution network. For instance, in November 2018, SunTech Medical, launched Small Adult PLUS blood pressure cuff product line, an addition in a range of blood pressure cuff sizes. The product range offers coverage from lean to bariatric adult patients. These products are in compliance with the American Heart Association guidelines for cuff accuracy and validated as per EN 81060-2:2013 protocol. This portfolio is available as disposable, vinyl, or durable materials at par with industry standards.

Global Blood Pressure Cuffs Market: Segmentation

Blood Pressure Cuffs Market, by Usage

Reusable

Disposal

Blood Pressure Cuffs Market, by Product Type

Manual

Automated

Blood Pressure Cuffs Market, by End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Personal Use

Others

Blood Pressure Cuffs Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets