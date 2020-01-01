Breast Prosthesis Market to Witness Noteworthy Growth with CAGR Of 8.6% between 2019-2025

The market research report on breast prosthesis industry assesses the market demand, use cases and trending scenario for the period ranging from 2015 to 2025. The report highlights the historic developments from 2015 to 2018 and market forecast from 2019 to 2025. Furthermore, the report comprises the current status and future prospects of the market at global as well as region and country levels. The global breast prosthesis market is segmented on the basis of product type, shape, and geography.

This report also examines various aspects of the breast prosthesis industry by assessing the market using value chain analysis. It includes a qualitative narrative on market drivers, market restraints, future opportunities and key industry trends of the breast prosthesis industry. Furthermore, it provides an in-depth assessment of the market competition with company profiles of global as well as local manufacturers.

Breast prosthesis is an artificial breast form that replaces all or portion of the removed breast shape. Most breast prostheses are produced from a thin film of smooth silicone gel. They are shaped to resemble the breast or portion of a breast’s natural form. A mastectomy (removal of your breast) or a broad local excision (removal of a lump and some adjacent tissue) is most commonly deployed in breast surgery. Basic breast prosthesis types include full or standard prosthesis, shell prosthesis, partial or shaped prosthesis, stick-on prosthesis. The complete or standard prostheses have different backrests intended to go directly against the wall of the chest where all breast tissue was removed. Partial or shaped prosthesis produced from the same silicone material is viewed as the most complete prosthesis and worn inside the bra thus filling the breast outline.

Increasing incidences of breast cancer worldwide is the main reason for the growth of mastectomy practices, driving the worldwide market for breast prosthesis over the forecast period. Due to increased awareness, developments in reconstructive method, increasing proof of enhanced patient-reported results, and changes in mastectomy patterns, the U.S. continues to experience an upward trend.

Women with unilateral breast cancer increasingly choose to undergo contralateral prophylactic mastectomy rather than unilateral mastectomy or breast conservation options. The rise in prophylactic surgery is temporarily correlated as the most prevalent method with a change towards prosthetic techniques of reconstruction. Implant selection factors include younger age, faster retrieval time, documented safety, and increased aesthetic results with newer generations of devices.

Despite improvements in autologous transfer, increased technical knowledge needed to finish microsurgical transfer and potential obstacles such as poor reimbursement constrains the market growth. The enhanced use of radiation as an adjuvant therapy for breast cancer management has produced difficulties for plastic surgeons who need to consider the optimum timing and breast reconstruction technique to perform in these patients.

On the basis of shape, the global breast prosthesis market is divided into round, asymmetric, swimming prosthesis, partial prosthesis, and others forms. During the forecast period, demand for round and swimming prosthesis is expected to boost. Manufacturers offer light-weight prosthesis to cater for females with sensitivity to weight. In nations with hotter climate, materials such as silicone and cotton foam are efficient. Thus product development and innovation during the forecast period will drive the global breast prosthesis market.

North America retained the biggest share in the worldwide breast prosthesis market based on regional evaluation of the global breast prosthesis industry. Developed healthcare structure and people’s elevated consciousness of breast prosthesis is a key driving factor for the market. Due to the growing incidence of breast cancer, better diagnosis and therapy of breast cancer, the US arose as the biggest market in North America. Increasing numbers of cosmetic boutiques providing custom breast shapes and an effective reimbursement structure also help the development of the industry.

Major players operating in the Breast breast Prosthesis prosthesis market are American Breast Care, Arion Laboratories, Allergan Inc., Amoena Medizin-Orthopädie-Technik GmbH, Anita Dr. Helbig GmbH, ContourMed, Inc, Hans Biomed, Silimed, Jodee Post Mastectomy, Nearly Me Technologies LLC, Nicola Jane, Sientra, Inc., and Trulife Breastcare (Trulife Group) among other prominent players. Recent FDA approvals of breast implants based on silicone gel and major players’ cross-regional expansion of major players drive the worldwide market for breast prosthesis over the forecast period. For example, the new silicone gel-filled breast implant produced by Sientra Inc. was approved by the U.S. FDA in August 2018.

Key segments of the global breast prosthesis market

Product Type Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

Silicone Breast Prosthesis

Polyfill Foam Breast Prosthesis

Shape Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

Round Breast Prosthesis

Asymmetrical Breast Prosthesis

Swimming Prosthesis

Partial Prosthesis

Others

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

North America

US

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

