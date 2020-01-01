China RTD Cold Brew Coffee Market Forecast Report 2019 – 2026 – Top Key Players Analysis

RTD cold brew coffee is a cold-pressed coffee blended with ice and other ingredients like vanilla, chocolate or berries. RTD cold brew coffee is incorporates with different ingredients like Yerba Mate, Taurine, Acai Berry, Vitamin B, Guarana, Ginseng and Others. RTD cold brew coffee is the process of cold-water extraction usually for one or two days. RTD cold brew coffee inculcates health benefits such as lower risk of type 2 diabetes, protects against dementia like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s, decrease depression and aids loss of weight. RTD cold brew coffee covers retail as well as HoReCa (Hotel/Restaurant/Café).

Rising popularity of ‘café culture’ and high usage of premium products will drive the China RTD Cold Brew Coffee Market. Also, hectic lifestyle and student population will increase the lucrative growth of the China RTD Cold Brew Coffee in the market. Besides, growing foodservice channels in China will further boost the China RTD Cold Brew Coffee Market. Moreover, rising rapid urbanization and disposable income in the socio-economic demographics will further drive the China RTD Cold Brew Coffee Market. Furthermore, the major giants are delivering new product innovation with huge investments which will drive the China RTD Cold Brew Coffee Market. However, growing popularity of other alternative energy drinks and RTD coffee variants will hamper the China RTD Cold Brew Coffee Market.

Various notable players operating in the market, include Nestle S.A., Ting Hsin International Group, The Coca-Cola Company, UCC Ueshima Coffee, Starbucks Corporation, illycaffe, Luigi Lavazza, Coffee Roasting Company Schreyogg Dunkin’ Donut, La Colombe, Lucky Jack, Black and Bold among others. The key players are focussing to invest coupled with new product offerings and delivers market growth in China Cold brew coffee ranges.

The China RTD Cold Brew Coffee Market has been segmented based on product type and distribution channel for the forecast period from 2019 to 2026. Based on product type, the market is segmented Canned/Preserved Ready Meals, Chilled Pizza, Chilled Ready Meals, Dried Ready Meals, Frozen Pizza, Frozen Ready Meals, and Prepared Salads. On the basis of distribution channel type, the market is categorized into Super Markets/ Hyper Markets, Convenience Stores, Online Retailers and Others.

Key questions answered in this research report:

1- At what pace is China RTD Cold Brew Coffee Market growing? What will be the growth trend in the future?

2- What are the key drivers and restraints in the current market? What will be the impact of drivers and restraints in the future?

3- What are the various application areas and how they are poised to grow?

Market Segmentation

By Beans Type

• Robusta

• Arabica

• Others

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets