DDoS Protection Market Competitive Landscape Analysis with Forecast by 2025

Global DDoS protection Market: Snapshot

Distributed denial-of-service protection solutions help safeguard the endpoints from advanced and sophisticated DDoS attacks. For the last few years, there has been a rise in the demand for DDoS protection solutions and services from small and medium enterprises across industry verticals worldwide on account of the growing trend of bring your own device as well as increasing concentration of the Internet of Things technology. Other factors which are helping this market to grow is the rising use of electronic devices such as smartphones, laptops, tablets and computer which in turn have also fuelled the number of online transactions and payment transactions. All these factors have subsequently increased the chances of distributed denial-of-service threats which in turn have created a heightened need for DDoS protection solutions.

One of the key trends which is anticipated to gain traction in the years to come is the growing incidences of application layer attacks. This trend is expected to bode well for the growth of the DDoS protection market in the next few years as application layer attacks causes severe damage including operational damages, account suspension among others. As application layer attacks consumes less bandwidth, the incidences of these attacks are increasing significantly.

As the incidences of sophisticated attacks are increasing due to an increase in the connectivity through computing and mobile devices, vendors in the global distributed denial-of-service protection market are investing extensively in order to develop a safety net for protection against these attacks. The availability of tools for DDoS attacks is another factor behind the rise in the number of attacks and subsequently in the demand for DDoS protection solutions.

Global DDoS Protection Market: Overview

The global market for DDoS protection is likely to witness a significant growth throughout the forecast period. The proliferation of technology and the rising adoption of Internet of Things across diverse industrial sectors are some of the important aspects that are anticipated to fuel the growth of the global DDoS protection market in the next few years. The rising number of mergers and acquisitions and the development of innovative and new products are some of the factors likely to encourage the growth of the market in the near future.

Global DDoS Protection Market: Key Trends

The rising instances of several sophisticated DDoS attacks are expected to boost the demand for DDoS protection solutions in the next few years. In addition, the easy availability of attack tools, especially for extortion activities and hire services is estimated to fuel the growth of the overall market throughout the forecast period.

On the other hand, the rising operational costs and the availability of pirated and free DDoS protection solutions are anticipated to restrict the growth of the global DDoS protection market in the next few years. Nonetheless, the emergence of cost-effective hybrid and cloud-based solutions is expected to generate promising growth opportunities across the forecast period.

Global DDoS Protection Market: Market Potential

The leading players in the global DDoS protection market are anticipated to face several challenges due to the constantly changing DDoS attack trends and the large-scale volumetric attacks. Moreover, the lack of expertise in technical cyber security and the lack of awareness among stakeholders are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the near future. However, the growing demand for next generation and integrated security solutions and the introduction of customized DDoS mitigations solutions are likely to encourage the growth of the global DDoS protection market in the forecast period.

Global DDoS Protection Market: Regional Outlook

The global market for DDoS protection has been divided on the basis of regional segmentation in order to offer a clear understanding of the market. As per the research study, North America is likely to register a progressive growth in the forecast period. This segment is projected to be followed by Europe and remain in the leading position in the next few years in terms of revenue generation. The robust growth of the North America DDoS protection market can be attributed to the presence of a large number of DDoS protection players and service providers. In addition, the increasing adoption trends for innovative and new technologies in the developed nations, such as Canada and the U.S. is estimated to accelerate the growth of the market in the near future.

On the flip side, the Asia Pacific market for DDoS protection is considered to register a progressive growth throughout the forecast period. The increasing rate of adoption of DDoS services and solutions across a large number of large, medium, and small-sized enterprises is projected to encourage the growth of the Asia Pacific market throughout the forecast period.

Global DDoS Protection Market: Competitive Analysis

Some of the prominent players operating in the DDoS protection market across the globe are Nexusguard Ltd., Imperva, F5 Networks, Inc., Neustar, Inc., Arbor Networks, Inc., Corero Network Security, Inc., Cloudflare, Inc., Radware Ltd., Akamai Technologies, Inc., and Dosarrest Internet Security Ltd. A significant rise in the number of players is estimated to strengthen the competitive landscape of the market in the coming years.

Furthermore, the leading players in the global market are focusing on the expansion of the product portfolio in order to attract a large number of consumers across the globe. Additionally, the rising number of applications is estimated to benefit the global DDoS protection market in the next few years.

