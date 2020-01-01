Desert Fruit Blend Market Pegged for Robust Expansion by 2027

Desert fruit blend: Market outlook

In the global cosmetics and personal care market, consumers are more inclined to buy clean label personal care products. The shifting trend is due to increasing awareness about the benefits of organic and natural ingredients propelling the demand for desert fruit blends market. Consumers in cosmetics and personal care market, demand for greener products is snowballing owing to the absence of toxic ingredients. Moreover, consumers are currently more informed regarding the benefits of using natural ingredients through various social media platforms. Desert fruit blend is a natural skin care product which can improve tone, skin texture and appearance owing to the presence of healthy nutrients required to boost skin health. Desert fruit blends are primarily added to skincare products due to various properties associated with it such as antimicrobial activity, antioxidant capacity, and pigmentation inhibition, all of which prevent various skin diseases. Cosmetics containing desert fruit blend can repair damaged skin and also inhibit the aging of the skin. However, the use of cosmetics and skincare products containing synthetic ingredients such as petroleum-based chemicals, aluminum salts phthalates, parabens, and aluminum salts is declining due to awareness of the side effects of using such products. This awareness regarding the benefits of natural or organic used in skincare and cosmetic products is in turn driving demand for products with skin lightening, anti-aging, and efficient moisturizing properties. In 2016, Procter and Gamble (P&G) listed 140 fragrances, which it will not use in its products, as these can cause endocrine disruption, cancer, and reproductive toxicity.

Rising Demand for Desert Fruit Blend in Cosmetic and Personal Care Industry

Desert fruit blend is complex of 3 fruits of the Australian desert including, Wattle Seed (Acacia victoriae), Desert Lime (Citrus glauca) and Quandong (Santalum acuminatum). Fruits included in desert fruit blend are known for their unique protective mechanisms which help to withstand the extreme temperature, harsh and dry climate. The increasing demand for antioxidants in cosmetics and personal care market is creating enough space for the growth of desert fruit blend market. Desert fruit blends are rich in antioxidants and also possess astringent properties. In addition desert fruit blend also a rich source of magnesium, calcium, ascorbic acid, citric acid, vitamin E, folate, zinc, iron, malic acid, oxalic acid, proteins, and unsaturated fats. In the skincare domain, demand for convenient and solution-oriented products has increased considerably which has made the market more competitive than ever before. Moreover, entry of major multinational companies is making natural and organic products more accessible to consumers, but making the market highly fragmented. Inclination towards medicated products has led to increasing demand for specialized products, and companies are innovating in terms of improving the packaging to enhance overall aesthetics and product appearance. In the desert fruit blend market, manufacturers are focusing on countries with dry and arid weather conditions such as Australia, GCC countries and others. The potential of desert fruit blend is highly appreciated by consumers of these region owing to their unique protective mechanisms which help to withstand the extreme temperature, harsh and dry climate. With the increasing demand for desert fruit blend in the market, it can be anticipated that the demand for desert fruit blend will increase over the forecast period.

Desert Fruit Blend: Opportunities for Market Participants

Customers always seek for novel treatment options to reduce the signs of aging. Customer expectation from treatment usually tends to be versatile, necessitating treatments to address multiple concerns. Aesthetic practitioners are adopting novel methods to improve skin quality which provides which is creating a good opportunity for the growth of desert fruit blend. Desert fruit blend contains are rich in antioxidants and target different facial aging signs. Aesthetic practitioners are also focusing on carrying out research related to the use of combination therapy for the treatment of scars which support the growth of desert fruit blends. Apart from all the above-mentioned factors, increasing awareness among manufacturers about desert fruit blend is expected to grow in the coming future.

The desert fruit blend market report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the Desert fruit blend market, including but not limited to: regional markets and end use.

