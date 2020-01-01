Disposable Gloves Market is Expected to Display a CAGR of 6.8% from 2018 to 2026

The demand within the global disposable gloves market is growing with increasing concerns related to health and hygiene. Until a couple of decades back, the healthcare industry was the largest consumer of disposable gloves. However, with the availability of information about personal hygiene, the residential sector has also become a key consumer of disposable gloves. Furthermore, government regulations related to public safety and hygiene has compelled several industrial and commercial units to mandate the use of these gloves. Hence, the global disposable gloves market is slated to acquire sustainable revenues in the years to follow.

Medical practitioners have contested the use of non-sterile gloves during healthcare procedures. This has put tremendous pressure on glove manufacturers to improve the quality of manufacturing. The Gloves Off Campaign, organised by the Royal College of Nursing, has helped several doctors and medical practitioners in coming to terms with the use of disposable gloves. Furthermore, such campaigns are projected to drive demand within the global disposable gloves market. Medical practitioners need to be educated about the use of disposable gloves, and this factor has played an integral role in market growth.

As disposable gloves become greener, the global market is expected to grow in size and revenues. A new class of gloves, called Green Monkey Gloves, are dominating the chemical industry. These gloves can be used to avoid the harmful effects of chemical stains. Furthermore, the disposable nature of these gloves has emerged as a distinct market sales proposition.

Transparency Market Research (TMR) predicts that the global disposable gloves market would expand at a robust CAGR of 6.8% over the period between 2018 and 2026. Furthermore, the value of the global disposable gloves market is projected to touch new heights by the end of the forecast period. The use of disposable gloves across multiple industries is the primary cause of market growth.

Use of Disposable Gloves in DIY Applications

Several DIY applications in mechanical, electrical, and construction works require the use of gloves. This factor has played an integral role in the growth of the global disposable gloves market. The need to protect industrial workers from chemical infections and allergies has created huge-scale demand within the global market. There is a recurring need for disposable gloves across the chemical industry, and this factor shall help in maintaining sustainable revenues within the market.

The healthcare industry is under constant scrutiny of government authorities and inspection bodies. This factor, coupled with the need for safety procedures within medicine, has played an integral role in the growth of the global disposable gloves market. Several hospitals and healthcare centers mandate the use of disposable gloves by patients, visitors, and doctors alike. This practice, albeit uncommon, could goa long way in popularising medical gloves.

Restaurants and Food Joints as Key Consumers

Ensuring hygienic preparation of food is vital for restaurant chains and hospitality companies. This factor has led to the stipulation of strict standards fir kitchen and cutlery management within hotels and restaurants. The global disposable gloves market is expected to earn from this trend over the years to follow. Moreover, use of disposable gloves for home cooking has also generated increased demand within the global market.

Some of the prominent vendors operating in the global disposable gloves market are Sri Trang Agro-Industry Public Company Limited, Rubberex Corporation (M) Berhad, Riverstone Holding Limited, and Cardinal Health, Inc.

