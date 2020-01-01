Dry Butter Market Is Booming | Detailed Analysis Report On Key Players, Growth Prospects & Industry Size 2019 – 2027

Market Outlook

Dry butter is the butter that has a higher content of fat, which makes the butter dry. The composition of the dry butter is different from that of regular butter but the form is the same in both the type of butter. The bakery sector has the highest consumption of dry butter, especially the foodservice sector. Dry butter is mostly used for the manufacturing of pastries and croissant, which requires high fat content. In the European region, dry butter contains 84% of the fat on weight basis. Whereas, in the United States dry butter is made up of 82% of the fat on the weight basis, used for the same purpose as in the European region.

The dry butter is available in salted as well as unsalted type in the market. However, the unsalted type is more in demand than the salted type, since the salted dry butter could alter the taste of the end product that the foodservice operators are producing. The availability of dry butter in the retail market is very less and is mainly available in the European and North American markets. The consumers in these regions use the dry butter in the households along with the foodservice operators or food industries.

Manufacturers are Promoting Dry Butter as an Essential Ingredient for Bakery Products

With the few alterations in the regular butter, it exerts the similar properties to that of dry butter and can be used in the recipes, replacing dry butter. Nevertheless, the manufacturers are promoting the use of dry butter even to amateurs. This is because the price of the dry butter is high than the regular butter. The manufacturers produce dry butter in sheets as well as in blocks. The sale of the dry butter in the retail market is mainly in sheets, whereas for the bulk use, the block form of dry butter is used as the quantity they require is more. Not many manufacturers are manufacturing dry butter as it is a niche product. Also, dry butter is a premium product due to the expensive cost.

Global Dry Butter: Key Players

The global dry butter market has very few players in the market as the product is a niche product. The manufacturer producing dry butter is mainly present in Europe and North America as the consumption is also high in these regions. The global key manufacturers of dry butter are Elle & Vire Professional, Dairy Best, Merci Chef, Hoosier Hill Farm, Flechard SA, Augason Farms.

Opportunities for Market Participants:

The use of dry butter is mainly in France, which has a well-developed bakery sector. The large number of foodservice operators in this country has led to a substantial consumption of the dry butter. Besides France, the consumption of dry butter is also prominent in Europe compared to all the other countries. In North America, the use of dry butter is restricted to foodservice operators, thus the market share of dry butter in North America is less but it still contributes to a substantial share in the global dry butter market. The consumption of dry butter in South Asia, East Asia, and MEA is very less as the bakery sector in these regions is yet to develop. But it is expected to grow in South Asia, especially in the Southeast Asian countries due to the growing bakery sector and the rising foodservice operators in this region. At the same time, the adaptation of Western culture in this region will result in the high growth rate of dry butter.

The opportunity for dry butter the manufacturer is expected to be high in the Asian region as it is a high growth market. At the same time, North America also poses as an investing market as the penetration of dry butter is not very high.

