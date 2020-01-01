E-Sports Market Size, Status and Outlook 2019 – 2025

The global E-Sports Market The report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the Global E-Sports Market. It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, Manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global E-Sports Market.

E-sports (also known as electronic sports, esports, eSports) are a form of competition using video games.

The MOBA segment dominated the e-sports market and is expected to continue its dominance over the next four years. The availability of different elements of MOBA games such as collecting items, acquiring goods, leveling up, and fighting accompanied by computer-generated units drives the segments growth in this global market.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global E-Sports Market: Activision Blizzard, Epic Games, Nintendo, Riot Games, Valve Corporation, Wargaming.Net, EA Sports, Hi-Rez Studios, Microsoft Studios and others.

Global E-Sports Market Split By Product Type And Applications:

This report segments the global E-Sports Market on the basis of Types are:

Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA)

First-Person Shooter (FPS)

Real-Time Strategy (RTS)

Other

On the basis of Application , the Global E-Sports Market is segmented into:

Professional

Amateur

Regional Analysis For E-Sports Market:

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global E-Sports Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of E-Sports Market.

– Changing market dynamics of the E-Sports Market industry.

– In-depth segmentation of E-Sports Market by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value.

– Recent industry trends and developments.

– Competitive landscape of E-Sports Market.

– Strategies of key players and product offerings.

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

