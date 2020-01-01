Flies Repellent Market To Reach US$ 3,724.5 Mn By 2026: Transparency Market Research

Global Flies Repellent Market – Snapshot

Globally, there is a rise in diseases caused by flies. Leishmaniasis is a disease caused by flies that is prevalent in more than 90 tropical, subtropical, and South European countries including India, Bangladesh, the Middle East, etc. No vaccine is currently available for this disease. This makes flies repellent important for protection against leishmaniasis. Spread of leishmaniasis is increasing the demand for flies repellent.

There is a rising demand for flies repellent containing natural active ingredients. At present, the market size of flies and other insect repellent products containing synthetic active ingredients is more than the market size of products containing natural active ingredients. Flies repellent products made from natural active ingredients are harmless to humans. Hence, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has not made it mandatory for registration of flies and insect repellent products made from natural active ingredients such as citronella oil and other essential oils. But EPA has made is mandatory for registration of flies repellent products made with synthetic active ingredients.

There is a rising demand for natural or organic flies and other insect repellents across the world. Homs LLC, a U.S. based flies and insect repellent manufacturer makes products from natural active ingredients. The company sells organic flies repellent product under the brand “BiteBlocker” and “BioUD.” Flies and other insect repellents made from natural active ingredients are better than those made from synthetic active ingredients such as DEET, as natural active ingredients are non-inflammable in nature. With rising consumer awareness about harmful effects of synthetic active ingredients, flies and other insect repellents made from natural active ingredients is expected to create a huge opportunity for manufacturers in the future.

The study provides a decisive view of the global flies repellent market by segmenting it in terms of product, ingredients and distribution channel. In terms of product, flies repellent can be classified into sprays/aerosol, cream & oil and others. Based on ingredients, the market is classified into natural ingredients and synthetic ingredients. The natural active ingredients sub-segment can be further classified into oil of lemon eucalyptus, citronella oil, and Pyrethrin. The synthetic active ingredients sub-segment can be further classified into DEET, Picaridin, IR3535, and Permethrin. Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into online and offline. The offline sub-segment can be further classified into organized retail and unorganized retail.

DEET is a major synthetic active ingredient discovered by the U.S. Army in 1946 and registered as a fly repellent in the U.S. by the EPA. Consumers are concerned where DEET is a major active ingredient in a repellent due to its chemical effects. DEET needs to be used safely such as it should not be used in an enclosed area. Its shelf life is also less compared to other flies repellent products. Therefore, consumers are still wary of using DEET based flies repellent products.

With changes in scientific discovery, the rules and regulations concerning flies and insect repellent can change in any country. For example, natural active ingredient citronella oil was banned by Health Canada in 2012; but with rise in public pressure, the ban was lifted in February, 2015. Thus, change in active ingredient regulations for flies repellent in any country can pose a threat to manufacturers of these products.

Entering the flies repellent market is not easy for any new player. Considerable capital investment is required as the market is generally dominated by large players in the organized global flies repellent market. For example, in 2015 in India, a well-known flies repellent manufacturer, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd had around 52.4% share of the retail home insecticide market, including flies repellent home insecticide.

Governments and NGOs are actively involved in generating awareness about flies and other insect repellent products as careless disposal of flies repellent products can harm consumers due to its chemically active ingredients. Flies repellent manufacturers are actively participating with governments and NGOs to educate consumers about diseases caused by flies and safe disposal of flies repellent products. Flies and insect repellent manufacturers are connecting with consumers online to educate them about these products.

In March 2016, global flies and insect repellent manufacturer, SC Johnson launched an online campaign to educate consumers about flies protection and flies repellent products. This awareness initiative by manufacturers, governments, and NGOs is expected to create a huge market opportunity for flies repellent manufacturers across the globe.

The report highlights major companies operating in the global flies repellent market including S.C. Johnson & Son, Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. (GCPL), Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., New Avon LLC., Coghlan’s Ltd., ExOfficio LLC., Homs LLC., PIC Corporation, and 3M among others.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets