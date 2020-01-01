Food Industry Vacuum Cooling Equipment Market – Emerging Players Setting The Stage For The Long Term

Food Industry Vacuum Cooling Equipment Market – Introduction

Food industry vacuum cooling equipment are utilized to cool various food products, such as baked products, fruits & vegetables (F&V), meat products, and readymade food, to improve quality of products and increasing their shelf lives

Vacuum cooling equipment is used to remove moisture from the food products

Advancement in technology has led to food industry vacuum cooling equipment being upgraded with screw vacuum pumps in place of oil-lubricated rotary vane vacuum pumps. Screw vacuum pumps do not require any oil or other operating fluids for operation.

Screw vacuum pumps are designed to provide high levels of vacuum pumping speed at low operating pressure with minimum maintenance.

Food Industry Vacuum Cooling Equipment Market – Dynamics

Increasing focus on maintaining the quality of food is considered to be a key factor that drives the demand for vacuum cooling equipment in the food industry, which boosts the food industry vacuum cooling equipment market

Vacuum cooling equipment help reduce the impact of microorganisms on food products.

Vacuum cooling is conducted in controlled condition, which aides in decreasing the effect of microorganisms on food items. Thus, demand for food industry vacuum cooling equipment is expected to increase in the near future in order to maintain the quality and safety of food products.

Moreover, growing concern toward reducing waste products in the food industry is anticipated to propel the use of vacuum cooling equipment, which in turn is anticipated to propel the food industry vacuum cooling equipment market in the near future

However, easy availability of food industry vacuum cooling equipment for rent or lease in the poses a serious threat to the manufacturers of food industry vacuum cooling equipment, which is projected to hamper the food industry vacuum cooling equipment market during the forecast period

Moreover, easy availability of other cooling equipment such as hydro coolers is likely to hamper the demand for vacuum cooling equipment and thus, restricting the growth of the food industry vacuum cooling equipment market in the upcoming years.

Food Industry Vacuum Cooling Equipment Market: Segmentation Analysis

Based on application, the food industry vacuum cooling equipment market can be segmented into baked products, meat products, fruits & vegetables (F&V) and readymade food

Baked products is anticipated to be a prominent segment of the global food industry vacuum cooling equipment market

This segment is anticipated to gain market share and thereby maintain its leading position in the global food industry vacuum cooling equipment market during the forecast period. Rising demand for baked products among consumers coupled with increased quality and consistent volumes is expected to be a major factor driving the demand for food industry vacuum cooling equipment. This, in turn, is projected to boost the market.

