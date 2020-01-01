Fully Automatic Coffee Machine Market to Expand at a Sluggish CAGR of 2.8% over 2017-2025

Fully automatic coffee machines automatically grind the coffee beans, tamp it, and extract the coffee. Only the bean hopper is to be filled and, if the machine is not connected to a water line, water inlet is added to a reservoir. It includes the “bean-to-cup” philosophy. Fully automatic coffee machines are manufactured by a number of large-scale companies boasting well-established manufacturing units, from where they are packaged and supplied globally. Majority of products supplied globally are made by Europe-based companies.

According to the report, revenue generated from the global fully automatic coffee machine market is estimated to be valued at roughly US$4,288.6 mn by the end of 2017 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 2.8% over the forecast period. If the numbers hold true, the market is expected to be valued at approximately US$5,359.2 mn by the end of 2025.

Quick Service and Full Service Restaurants to Remain Equally Promising Segments

By HoReCa Type, the fully automatic coffee machines market is segmented into quick service restaurants and the full service restaurants. Both the segments are likely to expand at a healthy pace over the report’s forecast period. Rapidly changing consumer tastes and preferences, especially across emerging economies with rising disposable incomes, are making quick service restaurants and cafes a bigger part of everyday lives of people of all age groups. Similarly, full service restaurants are also witnessing a rising footfall of coffee lovers. As such, both segments will prove to be equally promising for the market.

On the basis of price point, the fully automatic coffee machines market can be segmented into less than US$2000, US$2000-4000, US$4000-6000, and more than US$ 6000. The segments US$2000-4000 and US$ 4000-6000 are expected to grow with a significant CAGR of 3.0% and 2.8% globally due to new innovations and technologies coming up with superior quality machine for the HoReCa sector.

Emerging Economies to Remain Highly Promising for Future Growth

Geographically, the markets for fully automatic coffee machines in APAC and MEA are expected to dominate over the forecast period, followed by Latin America. These regions have seen the establishment of a vast consumer base for fine dining restaurants and fast food chains in the past few years where consumers are spending more in eating out with family and friends. This can be attributed to the rising per capita incomes and the highly popular trend of eating out in these regions.

Cumulatively, these regions also account for a large share in the global population. Satisfying the evolving consumption needs of such a large consumer base will lead to new growth opportunities for the market. The market in Europe will expand at a healthy pace as most of the world’s leading manufacturers of fully automatic coffee machines are from Europe. As such, rising demand from emerging economies will drive the Europe market for fully automatic coffee machines.

Some of the leading companies operating in the global fully automatic coffee machines market are Bravilor Bonamat B.V., Wilbur Curtis Co., N&W Global Vending S.p.A., Franke Holding AG, Rex-Royal AG, Group SEB, Gruppo Cimbali SpA, BSH Home Appliances Corporation, JURA Elektroapparate AG, Rancilio Group S.p.A., Animo B.V., De’Longhi Group, Eversys AG, Crem International AB and Bunn-o-matic Corp.

