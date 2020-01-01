Functional Apparel Market will attract a revenue of US$244.61 bn by the end of 2025

The global functional apparel market is treading a growth path on the back of rising demand for high-performance, application-specific apparel and footwear along with rising participation in sports and fitness activities. Further, the rising awareness of importance of health and fitness is likely to stoke demand for sportswear and footwear in the upcoming years.

Apart from this, lifestyle disorders and work-related stress has aroused health awareness among individuals across the world. This is encouraging them to get involved in gym or personal training so as to remain healthy and active in daily life. Therefore, the demand for sportswear and footwear is likely to witness rise in the upcoming years.

The employment of scientific principles for the manufacture of functional apparel that helps improve athletic performance and helps reduce injuries is also acting in favor of functional apparel market.

As per projections of a market study by Transparency Market Research, the global functional apparel market is likely to register an impressive 13.5% CAGR for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. Progressing at this rate, the demand in the market will attract a revenue of US$244.61 bn by the end of 2025.

Sportswear to Emerge Significant through 2025

The report studies the global functional apparel market on the basis of type and region. By type, the various segments that divide this market are sportswear, outdoor apparel, footwear, socks, and innerwear. Of them, the footwear segment is likely to display significant growth rate during the forecast period. The segment is anticipated to be followed by sportswear and reach a valuation of US$84.76 bn by the end of 2025.

Strong Presence of Functional Apparel Manufacturers Make North America Leader

Among the key regional markets, North America is likely to emerge dominant in the functional apparel market over the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. The increasing inclusion of physical activity in the daily life is leading to the demand for sportswear and footwear with specific product claims such as anti-odor, sweat free, antimicrobial, and others. The strong presence of key players in the apparel segment in the region is also benefiting the North America functional apparel market.

Europe trails North America in terms of growth in the functional apparel market. Changing fashion trends and rising number of working women is supporting the growth of non-athletic footwear segment in Europe. Moreover, with rising awareness about the importance of health and fitness the demand for sportswear and footwear is likely to expand in this region.

