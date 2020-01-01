Global Aircraft Evacuation Systems Industry 2019 Competition is Assessed Based on Development Pursuits of Leading Players in Both Regional and Global Markets by 2025

This report studies the Aircraft Evacuation Systems market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Aircraft Evacuation Systems in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in this market include

UTC Aerospace Systems

Zodiac Aerospace

EAM Worldwide

Martin-Baker

Survitec Group

Switlik

The MEL Group

…

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Evacuation Slides

Life Vests

Life Rafts

Others

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Military

Commercial and Civil

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Aircraft Evacuation Systems market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Aircraft Evacuation Systems market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Aircraft Evacuation Systems manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Aircraft Evacuation Systems with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Aircraft Evacuation Systems submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Aircraft Evacuation Systems are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Aircraft Evacuation Systems market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Raw material suppliers

Distributors/traders/wholesalers/suppliers

Regulatory bodies, including government agencies and NGO

Commercial research & development (R&D) institutions

Importers and exporters

Government organizations, research organizations, and consulting firms

Trade associations and industry bodies

End-use industries

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Further breakdown of Aircraft Evacuation Systems market on basis of the key contributing countries.

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Aircraft Evacuation Systems Market Overview

1.1 Aircraft Evacuation Systems Product Overview

1.2 Aircraft Evacuation Systems Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Evacuation Slides

1.2.2 Life Vests

1.2.3 Life Rafts

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Global Aircraft Evacuation Systems Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Aircraft Evacuation Systems Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global Aircraft Evacuation Systems Sales and Market Share by Type

1.3.3 Global Aircraft Evacuation Systems Revenue and Market Share by Type

1.3.4 Global Aircraft Evacuation Systems Price by Type

1.4 North America Aircraft Evacuation Systems by Type

1.5 Europe Aircraft Evacuation Systems by Type

1.6 South America Aircraft Evacuation Systems by Type

1.7 Middle East and Africa Aircraft Evacuation Systems by Type

Chapter Two: Global Aircraft Evacuation Systems Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Aircraft Evacuation Systems Sales and Market Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Aircraft Evacuation Systems Revenue and Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Aircraft Evacuation Systems Price by Company (2014-2019)

2.4 Global Top Players Aircraft Evacuation Systems Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

2.5 Aircraft Evacuation Systems Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Aircraft Evacuation Systems Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Aircraft Evacuation Systems Market Share of Top 5 and Top Chapter Ten: Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

Chapter Three: Aircraft Evacuation Systems Company Profiles and Sales Data

3.1 UTC Aerospace Systems

3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.1.2 Aircraft Evacuation Systems Product Category, Application and Specification

3.1.3 UTC Aerospace Systems Aircraft Evacuation Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.1.4 Main Business Overview

3.2 Zodiac Aerospace

3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.2.2 Aircraft Evacuation Systems Product Category, Application and Specification

3.2.3 Zodiac Aerospace Aircraft Evacuation Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.2.4 Main Business Overview

3.3 EAM Worldwide

3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.3.2 Aircraft Evacuation Systems Product Category, Application and Specification

3.3.3 EAM Worldwide Aircraft Evacuation Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.3.4 Main Business Overview

3.4 Martin-Baker

3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.4.2 Aircraft Evacuation Systems Product Category, Application and Specification

3.4.3 Martin-Baker Aircraft Evacuation Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.4.4 Main Business Overview

3.5 Survitec Group

3.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.5.2 Aircraft Evacuation Systems Product Category, Application and Specification

3.5.3 Survitec Group Aircraft Evacuation Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.5.4 Main Business Overview

3.6 Switlik

3.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.6.2 Aircraft Evacuation Systems Product Category, Application and Specification

3.6.3 Switlik Aircraft Evacuation Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.6.4 Main Business Overview

3.7 The MEL Group

3.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.7.2 Aircraft Evacuation Systems Product Category, Application and Specification

3.7.3 The MEL Group Aircraft Evacuation Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.7.4 Main Business Overview

…

Chapter Four: Aircraft Evacuation Systems Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1 Global Aircraft Evacuation Systems Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1.1 Global Aircraft Evacuation Systems Market Size and CAGR by Regions

4.1.2 North America

4.1.3 Europe

4.1.4 Asia-Pacific

4.1.5 South America

4.1.6 Middle East and Africa

4.2 Global Aircraft Evacuation Systems Sales and Revenue by Regions

4.2.1 Global Aircraft Evacuation Systems Sales Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.2 Global Aircraft Evacuation Systems Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.3 Global Aircraft Evacuation Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4.3 North America Aircraft Evacuation Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.3.1 North America Aircraft Evacuation Systems Sales by Countries

4.3.2 United States

4.3.3 Canada

4.3.4 Mexico

4.4 Europe Aircraft Evacuation Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.4.1 Europe Aircraft Evacuation Systems Sales by Countries

4.4.2 Germany

4.4.3 France

4.4.4 UK

4.4.5 Italy

4.4.6 Russia

4.5 Asia-Pacific Aircraft Evacuation Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.5.1 Asia-Pacific Aircraft Evacuation Systems Sales by Regions

4.5.2 China

4.5.3 Japan

4.5.4 South Korea

4.5.5 India

4.5.6 Australia

4.5.7 Indonesia

4.5.8 Thailand

4.5.9 Malaysia

4.5.10 Philippines

4.5.11 Vietnam

4.6 South America Aircraft Evacuation Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.6.1 South America Aircraft Evacuation Systems Sales by Countries

4.6.2 Brazil

4.7 Middle East and Africa Aircraft Evacuation Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.7.1 Middle East and Africa Aircraft Evacuation Systems Sales by Countries

4.7.2 Turkey

4.7.3 GCC Countries

4.7.4 Egypt

4.7.5 South Africa

Chapter Five: Aircraft Evacuation Systems Application

5.1 Aircraft Evacuation Systems Segment by Application

5.1.1 Military

5.1.2 Commercial and Civil

5.2 Global Aircraft Evacuation Systems Product Segment by Application

5.2.1 Global Aircraft Evacuation Systems Sales by Application

5.2.2 Global Aircraft Evacuation Systems Sales and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

5.3 North America Aircraft Evacuation Systems by Application

5.4 Europe Aircraft Evacuation Systems by Application

5.5 Asia-Pacific Aircraft Evacuation Systems by Application

5.6 South America Aircraft Evacuation Systems by Application

5.7 Middle East and Africa Aircraft Evacuation Systems by Application

Chapter Six: Global Aircraft Evacuation Systems Market Forecast

6.1 Global Aircraft Evacuation Systems Sales, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.1 Global Aircraft Evacuation Systems Sales and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.2 Global Aircraft Evacuation Systems Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2 Global Aircraft Evacuation Systems Forecast by Regions

6.2.1 North America Aircraft Evacuation Systems Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.2 Europe Aircraft Evacuation Systems Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.3 Asia-Pacific Aircraft Evacuation Systems Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.4 South America Aircraft Evacuation Systems Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.5 Middle East and Africa Aircraft Evacuation Systems Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.3 Aircraft Evacuation Systems Forecast by Type

6.3.1 Global Aircraft Evacuation Systems Sales and Revenue Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

6.3.2 Evacuation Slides Growth Forecast

6.3.3 Life Vests Growth Forecast

6.4 Aircraft Evacuation Systems Forecast by Application

6.4.1 Global Aircraft Evacuation Systems Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

6.4.2 Global Aircraft Evacuation Systems Forecast in Military

6.4.3 Global Aircraft Evacuation Systems Forecast in Commercial and Civil

Chapter Seven: Aircraft Evacuation Systems Upstream Raw Materials

7.1 Aircraft Evacuation Systems Key Raw Materials

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

7.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

7.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.2.1 Raw Materials

7.2.2 Labor Cost

7.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

7.3 Aircraft Evacuation Systems Industrial Chain Analysis

Chapter Eight: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

8.1 Sales Channel

8.2 Distributors

8.3 Downstream Customers

Chapter Nine: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Ten: Appendix

10.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.1 Research Programs/Design

10.1.2 Market Size Estimation

10.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

10.2 Data Source

10.2.1 Secondary Sources

10.2.2 Primary Sources

10.3 Author List

10.4 Disclaimer

