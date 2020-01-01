Global Ambulance and Emergency Equipment Market: 2019 Size, Share and Growth Strategies by 2025

This report studies the Global Ambulance and Emergency Equipment Market size in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Ambulance and Emergency Equipment in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Ambulance and Emergency Equipment market by top players/brands, region, type and end user.
This report also studies the global Ambulance and Emergency Equipment market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
Ambulance and emergency equipment refers to the medical equipment that facilitates patient care during medical exigencies, such as accidents and surgeries, helps prevent loss of life, and minimizes personal injuries.
Growing need for emergency medical services, rise in aging population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, government initiatives, changing lifestyle, growing number of emergency medical hospitalization cases, and technological advancement are expected to drive the global market for ambulance and emergency equipment. In addition, increasing incidence of natural calamities, changing lifestyle, favorable reimbursement scenario, increasing incidence of accidents, and wide range of application area for ambulance and emergency equipment are expected to propel this equipment. However, high cost related to emergency care services and lack of skilled professionals are two major factors restraining the growth for global ambulance and emergency equipment market.
The global Ambulance and Emergency Equipment market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Ambulance and Emergency Equipment market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
3M
BLS Systems
Covidine
MCKESSON CORP
Stryker
Allied healthcare products
Drager Medical
Ambu A/S
Emergency Medical International
First Care Products
Emergency Medical Products
Market size by Product
Transportation Equipment
Burn Care Equipment
Diagnostics and Infection Control Equipment
Blood and Hemorrhage Control Devices
Respiratory, Hypothermia & Cardiac Equipment
Market size by End User
Ground Ambulance Service
Air Ambulance Service
Water Ambulance Service
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Ambulance and Emergency Equipment market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Ambulance and Emergency Equipment market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Ambulance and Emergency Equipment companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Ambulance and Emergency Equipment submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Ambulance and Emergency Equipment are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Ambulance and Emergency Equipment market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents:
Chapter One: Study Coverage
1.1 Ambulance and Emergency Equipment Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Ambulance and Emergency Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 Transportation Equipment
1.4.3 Burn Care Equipment
1.4.4 Diagnostics and Infection Control Equipment
1.4.5 Blood and Hemorrhage Control Devices
1.4.6 Respiratory, Hypothermia & Cardiac Equipment
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Ambulance and Emergency Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 Ground Ambulance Service
1.5.3 Air Ambulance Service
1.5.4 Water Ambulance Service
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Executive Summary
2.1 Global Ambulance and Emergency Equipment Market Size
2.1.1 Global Ambulance and Emergency Equipment Revenue 2013-2025
2.1.2 Global Ambulance and Emergency Equipment Sales 2013-2025
2.2 Ambulance and Emergency Equipment Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Ambulance and Emergency Equipment Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Ambulance and Emergency Equipment Revenue by Regions
Chapter Three: Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
3.1 Ambulance and Emergency Equipment Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Ambulance and Emergency Equipment Sales by Manufacturers
Continued….
