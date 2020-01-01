Global Assistive Robotics Market : Key Players, Growth, Analysis, 2019 – 2026

A robot is a mechanical and virtual intelligent agent that uses to perform the specific task automatically as per the programming of an agent or via remote control. An assistive robot uses for performing a task for persons with a disability, the older people, toddlers and for industrial purposes. Disability persons can control the functioning of the assistive robots with the help of a remote. An assistive robot is having sensors and intelligent algorithms to communicate with persons, to navigate autonomously and to make a decision independently.

The major factors that are driving the market growth are increasing the prevalence of strokes and spinal cord injuries and rising insurance coverage for medical exoskeletons and surgeries. In addition, the world population is aging rapidly, growing to the retiring percentage that increases the strain on healthcare systems. To improve independent abilities, increase their social engagement and provide cognitive stimulation that increases the demand for assistive robots is also propelling the market growth. Moreover, the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the assistive robot increases the need for assistive robots among elders and disabled people. However, the necessity to put up with various industrial standards and certifications is restraining the market growth.

Asia-pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the shortage of trained care workers and the rising geriatric population. With an increasingly aging population and lack of caretakers, increases the demand of assistive robot in this region. Where Japan holds the largest market share in Asia-Pacific as one-fourth of Japan’s populations are more than 65 years old. Other countries in Asia-Pacific, such as China and Korea, are on a similar path. In addition, growing income and health awareness and rising number of chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart diseases and musculoskeletal disorders with increases aging population led the healthcare provider of this region incline towards medial robot that increases the demand of assistive robot in Asia-Pacific.

Various notable players in the Assistive Robotics market include Kinova Inc, SoftBank Robotics, Focal Meditech BV, Cyberdyne, Inc., Intuitive Surgical Inc., Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc., UBTECH Robotics, Barrett Technology, ReWalk Robotics, Hyundai Robotics and among others. Major players are focussing on product launch, acquisition, collaboration to expand their global reach and become a market competitive.

The Global Assistive Robotics market has been segmented on the basis of Mobility, Type, application and Geography. Based on the type market is categorized into Stationery and Mobile. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into Physically Assistive Robots, Socially Assistive Robots and Mixed Assistive Robots. Based on the application market is categorized into Surgery Assistance, Public Relations, Handicap Assistance, Elderly Assistance, Industrial, Companionship and Others and by geography.

The research report “Global Assistive Robotics Market” provides an in-depth analysis of the global Assistive Robotics market based on mobility, type, application and major geographies for the forecast period from 2019 to 2026. The report also highlights the major market drivers propelling the growth as well as challenges faced by market participants. The research report provides market size and forecast for the global Assistive Robotics market. In addition, the report also analyses the competitive landscape, major players and their strategies in 2018. The competitive landscape section of the report captures and highlights the recent developments in the market.

Speak to Research Analyst to Understand more About Research at Link – https://www.gmiresearch.com/report/global-assistive-robotics-market/

Key questions answered in this research report:

1- At what pace is the global Assistive Robotics market growing? What will be a growth trend in the future?

2- What are the key drivers and restraints in the current market? What will be the impact of drivers and restraints in the future?

3- What are the regional revenue and forecast breakdowns? Which are the major regional revenue pockets for growth in the global Assistive Robotics market?

4- What are the various application areas and how they are poised to grow?

About GMI Research

GMI Research provides research and consulting solutions to our clients. We help our global clients through independent fact-based insights, ensuring their business achieve success by beating the competition. We provide syndicated research, customized market and competitive intelligence research, sales enablement support and data analytics services.

Contact Us

GMI Research

Level 1, The Chase Carmanhall Road, Sandyford Industrial Estate,

Dublin D18 Y3X2, Ireland

Ph. No: +353 1 442 8820

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.gmiresearch.com

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets