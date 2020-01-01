Global Body Contouring Market Key Players, Industry Demand, Overview And Supply Chain Analysis, Forecast To 2026

Body contouring is an aesthetic procedure for patients who need to change their physical appearance. Body contouring industry is characterized as the practice to modify the shape of the human body. Face and neck, upper arms, lower body lifts are major body part which can be addressed with body contouring. Invasive body contouring and non-invasive body contouring are two types of body contouring procedure which is widely adopted across the globe. Cryolipolysis, radiofrequency, high-intensity focused ultrasound, and laser therapy are the major Non-invasive procedure which is preferable body contouring procedure in developed region. Several different products on the market that can be used for body contouring and improving the appearance of the body part.

Major factor such as the rising prevalence of obesity, growing awareness about body contouring and increasing spending on aesthetic procedures are driving the growth of the body contouring market. Furthermore, a paradigm shift from surgical to minimally invasive procedures are also expected to spur market growth over the forecast period. For instance, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, around 15.7 minimally invasive cosmetic procedures were performed in 2017. Moreover, rising awareness levels pertaining to physical and aesthetic appearances among the population due to the pervasiveness and accessibility of social media, advertising and celebrity endorsements through the internet. However, inadequate reimbursement policies, the risk associated with cosmetic implants, the high cost of treatment and dearth of skilled healthcare professionals in emerging countries are some factors which can impede market growth during the forecast period

Various notable players operating in the market, include Lumenis, Alma Lasers, Celeste, Cynosure, Zeltiq Aesthetics, VLCC Healthcare, Asclepion, Lutronic, Palomar Medical Technologies Inc., Fotona among others. Major players are focussing on strategic collaboration and product launches activities to maintain a competitive edge and gain maximum market share.

The global body contouring market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, procedure type, end user and key geographies. Based on product type, the market comprises Canister, Liners, Aspiration Tubing and Infiltration Tubing. The research report “global body contouring market” provides in-depth analysis of global body contouring market based on product type, procedure type, end user and major geographies for the forecast period from 2018 to 2025. The report also highlights the major market drivers propelling the growth as well as challenges faced by market participants. The research report provides growth, opportunity, market size, trends and forecast for the global body contouring market. In addition, the report also analyses the competitive landscape, major players and their strategies in 2018. The market outlook and competitive landscape section of the report captures and highlights the recent developments in the market.

