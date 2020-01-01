Global Composite Frac Plugs and Frac Balls Market 2019: Growing Industry Trends with Technology Development Analysis by 2025

This report studies the Composite Frac Plugs and Frac Balls market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Composite Frac Plugs and Frac Balls in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in this market include

Schlumberger

Halliburton

BHGE

Downhole Technology

Innovex

Forum Energy Technologies

NOV

Magnum Oil Tools

Weatherford

Rubicon Oilfield International

Sinopec

CNPC

Peak Completion

SPT Energy

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Composite Plugs

Dissolvable Plugs

Cast Iron Plugs

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Vertical Wells

Horizontal Wells

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Composite Frac Plugs and Frac Balls market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Composite Frac Plugs and Frac Balls market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Composite Frac Plugs and Frac Balls manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Composite Frac Plugs and Frac Balls with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Composite Frac Plugs and Frac Balls submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Composite Frac Plugs and Frac Balls are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Composite Frac Plugs and Frac Balls market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Raw material suppliers

Distributors/traders/wholesalers/suppliers

Regulatory bodies, including government agencies and NGO

Commercial research & development (R&D) institutions

Importers and exporters

Government organizations, research organizations, and consulting firms

Trade associations and industry bodies

End-use industries

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Further breakdown of Composite Frac Plugs and Frac Balls market on basis of the key contributing countries.

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Composite Frac Plugs and Frac Balls Market Overview

1.1 Composite Frac Plugs and Frac Balls Product Overview

1.2 Composite Frac Plugs and Frac Balls Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Composite Plugs

1.2.2 Dissolvable Plugs

1.2.3 Cast Iron Plugs

1.3 Global Composite Frac Plugs and Frac Balls Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Composite Frac Plugs and Frac Balls Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global Composite Frac Plugs and Frac Balls Sales and Market Share by Type

1.3.3 Global Composite Frac Plugs and Frac Balls Revenue and Market Share by Type

1.3.4 Global Composite Frac Plugs and Frac Balls Price by Type

1.4 North America Composite Frac Plugs and Frac Balls by Type

1.5 Europe Composite Frac Plugs and Frac Balls by Type

1.6 South America Composite Frac Plugs and Frac Balls by Type

1.7 Middle East and Africa Composite Frac Plugs and Frac Balls by Type

Chapter Two: Global Composite Frac Plugs and Frac Balls Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Composite Frac Plugs and Frac Balls Sales and Market Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Composite Frac Plugs and Frac Balls Revenue and Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Composite Frac Plugs and Frac Balls Price by Company (2014-2019)

2.4 Global Top Players Composite Frac Plugs and Frac Balls Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

2.5 Composite Frac Plugs and Frac Balls Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Composite Frac Plugs and Frac Balls Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Composite Frac Plugs and Frac Balls Market Share of Top 5 and Top Chapter Ten: Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

Chapter Three: Composite Frac Plugs and Frac Balls Company Profiles and Sales Data

3.1 Schlumberger

3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.1.2 Composite Frac Plugs and Frac Balls Product Category, Application and Specification

3.1.3 Schlumberger Composite Frac Plugs and Frac Balls Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.1.4 Main Business Overview

3.2 Halliburton

3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.2.2 Composite Frac Plugs and Frac Balls Product Category, Application and Specification

3.2.3 Halliburton Composite Frac Plugs and Frac Balls Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.2.4 Main Business Overview

3.3 BHGE

3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.3.2 Composite Frac Plugs and Frac Balls Product Category, Application and Specification

3.3.3 BHGE Composite Frac Plugs and Frac Balls Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.3.4 Main Business Overview

3.4 Downhole Technology

3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.4.2 Composite Frac Plugs and Frac Balls Product Category, Application and Specification

3.4.3 Downhole Technology Composite Frac Plugs and Frac Balls Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.4.4 Main Business Overview

3.5 Innovex

3.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.5.2 Composite Frac Plugs and Frac Balls Product Category, Application and Specification

3.5.3 Innovex Composite Frac Plugs and Frac Balls Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.5.4 Main Business Overview

3.6 Forum Energy Technologies

3.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.6.2 Composite Frac Plugs and Frac Balls Product Category, Application and Specification

3.6.3 Forum Energy Technologies Composite Frac Plugs and Frac Balls Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.6.4 Main Business Overview

3.7 NOV

3.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.7.2 Composite Frac Plugs and Frac Balls Product Category, Application and Specification

3.7.3 NOV Composite Frac Plugs and Frac Balls Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.7.4 Main Business Overview

3.8 Magnum Oil Tools

3.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.8.2 Composite Frac Plugs and Frac Balls Product Category, Application and Specification

3.8.3 Magnum Oil Tools Composite Frac Plugs and Frac Balls Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.8.4 Main Business Overview

3.9 Weatherford

3.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.9.2 Composite Frac Plugs and Frac Balls Product Category, Application and Specification

3.9.3 Weatherford Composite Frac Plugs and Frac Balls Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.9.4 Main Business Overview

3.10 Rubicon Oilfield International

3.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.10.2 Composite Frac Plugs and Frac Balls Product Category, Application and Specification

3.10.3 Rubicon Oilfield International Composite Frac Plugs and Frac Balls Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.10.4 Main Business Overview

3.11 Sinopec

3.12 CNPC

3.13 Peak Completion

3.14 SPT Energy

Chapter Four: Composite Frac Plugs and Frac Balls Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1 Global Composite Frac Plugs and Frac Balls Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1.1 Global Composite Frac Plugs and Frac Balls Market Size and CAGR by Regions

4.1.2 North America

4.1.3 Europe

4.1.4 Asia-Pacific

4.1.5 South America

4.1.6 Middle East and Africa

4.2 Global Composite Frac Plugs and Frac Balls Sales and Revenue by Regions

4.2.1 Global Composite Frac Plugs and Frac Balls Sales Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.2 Global Composite Frac Plugs and Frac Balls Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.3 Global Composite Frac Plugs and Frac Balls Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4.3 North America Composite Frac Plugs and Frac Balls Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.3.1 North America Composite Frac Plugs and Frac Balls Sales by Countries

4.3.2 United States

4.3.3 Canada

4.3.4 Mexico

4.4 Europe Composite Frac Plugs and Frac Balls Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.4.1 Europe Composite Frac Plugs and Frac Balls Sales by Countries

4.4.2 Germany

4.4.3 France

4.4.4 UK

4.4.5 Italy

4.4.6 Russia

4.5 Asia-Pacific Composite Frac Plugs and Frac Balls Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.5.1 Asia-Pacific Composite Frac Plugs and Frac Balls Sales by Regions

4.5.2 China

4.5.3 Japan

4.5.4 South Korea

4.5.5 India

4.5.6 Australia

4.5.7 Indonesia

4.5.8 Thailand

4.5.9 Malaysia

4.5.10 Philippines

4.5.11 Vietnam

4.6 South America Composite Frac Plugs and Frac Balls Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.6.1 South America Composite Frac Plugs and Frac Balls Sales by Countries

4.6.2 Brazil

4.7 Middle East and Africa Composite Frac Plugs and Frac Balls Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.7.1 Middle East and Africa Composite Frac Plugs and Frac Balls Sales by Countries

4.7.2 Turkey

4.7.3 GCC Countries

4.7.4 Egypt

4.7.5 South Africa

Chapter Five: Composite Frac Plugs and Frac Balls Application

5.1 Composite Frac Plugs and Frac Balls Segment by Application

5.1.1 Vertical Wells

5.1.2 Horizontal Wells

5.2 Global Composite Frac Plugs and Frac Balls Product Segment by Application

5.2.1 Global Composite Frac Plugs and Frac Balls Sales by Application

5.2.2 Global Composite Frac Plugs and Frac Balls Sales and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

5.3 North America Composite Frac Plugs and Frac Balls by Application

5.4 Europe Composite Frac Plugs and Frac Balls by Application

5.5 Asia-Pacific Composite Frac Plugs and Frac Balls by Application

5.6 South America Composite Frac Plugs and Frac Balls by Application

5.7 Middle East and Africa Composite Frac Plugs and Frac Balls by Application

Chapter Six: Global Composite Frac Plugs and Frac Balls Market Forecast

6.1 Global Composite Frac Plugs and Frac Balls Sales, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.1 Global Composite Frac Plugs and Frac Balls Sales and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.2 Global Composite Frac Plugs and Frac Balls Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2 Global Composite Frac Plugs and Frac Balls Forecast by Regions

6.2.1 North America Composite Frac Plugs and Frac Balls Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.2 Europe Composite Frac Plugs and Frac Balls Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.3 Asia-Pacific Composite Frac Plugs and Frac Balls Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.4 South America Composite Frac Plugs and Frac Balls Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.5 Middle East and Africa Composite Frac Plugs and Frac Balls Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.3 Composite Frac Plugs and Frac Balls Forecast by Type

6.3.1 Global Composite Frac Plugs and Frac Balls Sales and Revenue Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

6.3.2 Composite Plugs Growth Forecast

6.3.3 Dissolvable Plugs Growth Forecast

6.4 Composite Frac Plugs and Frac Balls Forecast by Application

6.4.1 Global Composite Frac Plugs and Frac Balls Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

6.4.2 Global Composite Frac Plugs and Frac Balls Forecast in Vertical Wells

6.4.3 Global Composite Frac Plugs and Frac Balls Forecast in Horizontal Wells

Chapter Seven: Composite Frac Plugs and Frac Balls Upstream Raw Materials

7.1 Composite Frac Plugs and Frac Balls Key Raw Materials

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

7.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

7.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.2.1 Raw Materials

7.2.2 Labor Cost

7.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

7.3 Composite Frac Plugs and Frac Balls Industrial Chain Analysis

Chapter Eight: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

8.1 Sales Channel

8.2 Distributors

8.3 Downstream Customers

Chapter Nine: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Ten: Appendix

10.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.1 Research Programs/Design

10.1.2 Market Size Estimation

10.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

10.2 Data Source

10.2.1 Secondary Sources

10.2.2 Primary Sources

10.3 Author List

10.4 Disclaimer

