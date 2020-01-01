GLOBAL COUNTER DRONE MARKET SIZE, SHARE, INDUSTRY GROWTH RATE, DEMAND & FORECAST TO 2025

The ‘Global Counter Drone Market Research Report 2019’ Offers In Depth Analysis Of The Industry along with Important Statistics and Facts. With the help of this information, investors can plan their business strategies.

The Global Counter Drone Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Counter Drone development in United States, Europe and China.

Counter drone technology refers to the system used to detect, obstruct and even destroy the unauthorized unmanned aircraft. It is alternatively known as anti-drone, counter-UAS, C-UAS technology. These provide security by automatic drone detection and trigger the countermeasures when needed. These are used to provide security to government buildings, airports, stadiums, country borders and other critical infrastructure.

In 2018, the global Counter Drone market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Advanced Radar Technologies

Airbus Group SE

Blighter Surveillance Systems

Dedrone GmbH

DeTect

Droneshield

Enterprise Control Systems

SRC,Inc.

Israel Aerospace Industries

Liteye Systems

Raytheon Company

Saab Group

Selex Es S. P. A.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Detection

Disruption And Detection

Market segment by Application, split into

Military & Defense

Commercial

Government

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

