Global Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2026

The distributed antenna system employs the use of a number of antennas of lesser power to provide wireless network coverage to a region in stead of using one antenna with high power. It is a spatial arrangement of these antennas and are connected to a common source i.e. the cellular base station. The distributed antenna system is capable for both voice and data services. The distributed antenna system can be used in both indoor and outdoor for enhancing the network reception. Places like hospitals, malls, tunnels, airports, subways etc. are some of the best prospective for application of this technology.

The growth in the global distributed antenna systems market can be attributed to various factors like high penetration of smartphones and tablets, high mobile traffic, need for smooth connectivity and the need for wide spread network coverage. In addition, the increasing investments in the telecommunication sector by the governments, especially in the developing countries is an important driver for the global distributed antenna system market. Moreover, the service providers are in the process of perfecting their network coverage and connectivity through the process of distributed antenna system for customer retention. High cost and the complexity of installation of the distributed antenna system is the major restraining factor for the global distributed antenna system market.

Various notable players in the market include AT & T, American Tower Corp., CommScope Inc., Corning Incorporated, Cobham Plc., Boingo Wireless Inc., Comba Telecom Systems Holdings, ATEK Communication, Verizon and KTS Inc.

The Global distributed antenna system market has been segmented by design, by installation area, by ownership and key geographies. Based on design the market comprises of active, passive and hybrid. The research report “Global distributed antenna system market” provides in-depth analysis of the global distributed antenna system market based on design, installation area, ownership and major geographies for the forecast period from 2018 to 2025. The report also highlights the major market drivers propelling the growth as well as challenges faced by market participants. The research report provides market size and forecast for the global distributed antenna system market. In addition, the report also analyses the competitive landscape, major players and their strategies in 2018. The competitive landscape section of the report captures and highlights the recent developments in the market.

Key questions answered in this research report:

1- At what pace is global distributed antenna system market growing? What will be growth trend in future?

2- What are the key drivers and restraints in the current market? What will be the impact of drivers and restraints in the future?

3- What are the regional revenue and forecast breakdowns? Which are the major regional revenue pockets for growth in the global distributed antenna system market?

4- What are the various application areas and how they are poised to grow?

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets