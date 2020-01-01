Global Electric and Hybrid Aircraft Propulsion System Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast 2025

This report studies the Electric and Hybrid Aircraft Propulsion System market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Electric and Hybrid Aircraft Propulsion System in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)
South America (Brazil etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)
The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in this market include
GE Aviation
Siemens
Safran
Electravia
Elektra Solar GmbH
Pipistrel
Rolls-Royce
…
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
Hybrid Powertrain
All-Electric Powertrain
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
Civil Aircraft
Military Aircraft
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Electric and Hybrid Aircraft Propulsion System market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Electric and Hybrid Aircraft Propulsion System market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Electric and Hybrid Aircraft Propulsion System manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Electric and Hybrid Aircraft Propulsion System with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To project the value and volume of Electric and Hybrid Aircraft Propulsion System submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Electric and Hybrid Aircraft Propulsion System are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Electric and Hybrid Aircraft Propulsion System market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Raw material suppliers
Distributors/traders/wholesalers/suppliers
Regulatory bodies, including government agencies and NGO
Commercial research & development (R&D) institutions
Importers and exporters
Government organizations, research organizations, and consulting firms
Trade associations and industry bodies
End-use industries
Available Customizations
With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Further breakdown of Electric and Hybrid Aircraft Propulsion System market on basis of the key contributing countries.
Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Electric and Hybrid Aircraft Propulsion System Market Overview
1.1 Electric and Hybrid Aircraft Propulsion System Product Overview
1.2 Electric and Hybrid Aircraft Propulsion System Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Hybrid Powertrain
1.2.2 All-Electric Powertrain
1.3 Global Electric and Hybrid Aircraft Propulsion System Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Electric and Hybrid Aircraft Propulsion System Sales and Growth by Type
1.3.2 Global Electric and Hybrid Aircraft Propulsion System Sales and Market Share by Type
1.3.3 Global Electric and Hybrid Aircraft Propulsion System Revenue and Market Share by Type
1.3.4 Global Electric and Hybrid Aircraft Propulsion System Price by Type
1.4 North America Electric and Hybrid Aircraft Propulsion System by Type
1.5 Europe Electric and Hybrid Aircraft Propulsion System by Type
1.6 South America Electric and Hybrid Aircraft Propulsion System by Type
1.7 Middle East and Africa Electric and Hybrid Aircraft Propulsion System by Type
Chapter Two: Global Electric and Hybrid Aircraft Propulsion System Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Electric and Hybrid Aircraft Propulsion System Sales and Market Share by Company (2014-2019)
2.2 Global Electric and Hybrid Aircraft Propulsion System Revenue and Share by Company (2014-2019)
2.3 Global Electric and Hybrid Aircraft Propulsion System Price by Company (2014-2019)
2.4 Global Top Players Electric and Hybrid Aircraft Propulsion System Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types
2.5 Electric and Hybrid Aircraft Propulsion System Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Electric and Hybrid Aircraft Propulsion System Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 Global Electric and Hybrid Aircraft Propulsion System Market Share of Top 5 and Top Chapter Ten: Players
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
Chapter Three: Electric and Hybrid Aircraft Propulsion System Company Profiles and Sales Data
3.1 GE Aviation
3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
3.1.2 Electric and Hybrid Aircraft Propulsion System Product Category, Application and Specification
3.1.3 GE Aviation Electric and Hybrid Aircraft Propulsion System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)
3.1.4 Main Business Overview
3.2 Siemens
3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
3.2.2 Electric and Hybrid Aircraft Propulsion System Product Category, Application and Specification
3.2.3 Siemens Electric and Hybrid Aircraft Propulsion System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)
3.2.4 Main Business Overview
3.3 Safran
3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
3.3.2 Electric and Hybrid Aircraft Propulsion System Product Category, Application and Specification
3.3.3 Safran Electric and Hybrid Aircraft Propulsion System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)
3.3.4 Main Business Overview
3.4 Electravia
3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
3.4.2 Electric and Hybrid Aircraft Propulsion System Product Category, Application and Specification
3.4.3 Electravia Electric and Hybrid Aircraft Propulsion System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)
3.4.4 Main Business Overview
3.5 Elektra Solar GmbH
3.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
3.5.2 Electric and Hybrid Aircraft Propulsion System Product Category, Application and Specification
3.5.3 Elektra Solar GmbH Electric and Hybrid Aircraft Propulsion System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)
3.5.4 Main Business Overview
3.6 Pipistrel
3.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
3.6.2 Electric and Hybrid Aircraft Propulsion System Product Category, Application and Specification
3.6.3 Pipistrel Electric and Hybrid Aircraft Propulsion System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)
3.6.4 Main Business Overview
3.7 Rolls-Royce
3.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
3.7.2 Electric and Hybrid Aircraft Propulsion System Product Category, Application and Specification
3.7.3 Rolls-Royce Electric and Hybrid Aircraft Propulsion System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)
3.7.4 Main Business Overview
…
Chapter Four: Electric and Hybrid Aircraft Propulsion System Market Status and Outlook by Regions
4.1 Global Electric and Hybrid Aircraft Propulsion System Market Status and Outlook by Regions
4.1.1 Global Electric and Hybrid Aircraft Propulsion System Market Size and CAGR by Regions
4.1.2 North America
4.1.3 Europe
4.1.4 Asia-Pacific
4.1.5 South America
4.1.6 Middle East and Africa
4.2 Global Electric and Hybrid Aircraft Propulsion System Sales and Revenue by Regions
4.2.1 Global Electric and Hybrid Aircraft Propulsion System Sales Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.2.2 Global Electric and Hybrid Aircraft Propulsion System Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.2.3 Global Electric and Hybrid Aircraft Propulsion System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
4.3 North America Electric and Hybrid Aircraft Propulsion System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
4.3.1 North America Electric and Hybrid Aircraft Propulsion System Sales by Countries
4.3.2 United States
4.3.3 Canada
4.3.4 Mexico
4.4 Europe Electric and Hybrid Aircraft Propulsion System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
4.4.1 Europe Electric and Hybrid Aircraft Propulsion System Sales by Countries
4.4.2 Germany
4.4.3 France
4.4.4 UK
4.4.5 Italy
4.4.6 Russia
4.5 Asia-Pacific Electric and Hybrid Aircraft Propulsion System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
4.5.1 Asia-Pacific Electric and Hybrid Aircraft Propulsion System Sales by Regions
4.5.2 China
4.5.3 Japan
4.5.4 South Korea
4.5.5 India
4.5.6 Australia
4.5.7 Indonesia
4.5.8 Thailand
4.5.9 Malaysia
4.5.10 Philippines
4.5.11 Vietnam
4.6 South America Electric and Hybrid Aircraft Propulsion System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
4.6.1 South America Electric and Hybrid Aircraft Propulsion System Sales by Countries
4.6.2 Brazil
4.7 Middle East and Africa Electric and Hybrid Aircraft Propulsion System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
4.7.1 Middle East and Africa Electric and Hybrid Aircraft Propulsion System Sales by Countries
4.7.2 Turkey
4.7.3 GCC Countries
4.7.4 Egypt
4.7.5 South Africa
Chapter Five: Electric and Hybrid Aircraft Propulsion System Application
5.1 Electric and Hybrid Aircraft Propulsion System Segment by Application
5.1.1 Civil Aircraft
5.1.2 Military Aircraft
5.2 Global Electric and Hybrid Aircraft Propulsion System Product Segment by Application
5.2.1 Global Electric and Hybrid Aircraft Propulsion System Sales by Application
5.2.2 Global Electric and Hybrid Aircraft Propulsion System Sales and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
5.3 North America Electric and Hybrid Aircraft Propulsion System by Application
5.4 Europe Electric and Hybrid Aircraft Propulsion System by Application
5.5 Asia-Pacific Electric and Hybrid Aircraft Propulsion System by Application
5.6 South America Electric and Hybrid Aircraft Propulsion System by Application
5.7 Middle East and Africa Electric and Hybrid Aircraft Propulsion System by Application
Chapter Six: Global Electric and Hybrid Aircraft Propulsion System Market Forecast
6.1 Global Electric and Hybrid Aircraft Propulsion System Sales, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
6.1.1 Global Electric and Hybrid Aircraft Propulsion System Sales and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)
6.1.2 Global Electric and Hybrid Aircraft Propulsion System Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)
6.2 Global Electric and Hybrid Aircraft Propulsion System Forecast by Regions
6.2.1 North America Electric and Hybrid Aircraft Propulsion System Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
6.2.2 Europe Electric and Hybrid Aircraft Propulsion System Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
6.2.3 Asia-Pacific Electric and Hybrid Aircraft Propulsion System Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
6.2.4 South America Electric and Hybrid Aircraft Propulsion System Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
6.2.5 Middle East and Africa Electric and Hybrid Aircraft Propulsion System Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
6.3 Electric and Hybrid Aircraft Propulsion System Forecast by Type
6.3.1 Global Electric and Hybrid Aircraft Propulsion System Sales and Revenue Forecast by Type (2019-2025)
6.3.2 Hybrid Powertrain Growth Forecast
6.3.3 All-Electric Powertrain Growth Forecast
6.4 Electric and Hybrid Aircraft Propulsion System Forecast by Application
6.4.1 Global Electric and Hybrid Aircraft Propulsion System Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
6.4.2 Global Electric and Hybrid Aircraft Propulsion System Forecast in Civil Aircraft
6.4.3 Global Electric and Hybrid Aircraft Propulsion System Forecast in Military Aircraft
Chapter Seven: Electric and Hybrid Aircraft Propulsion System Upstream Raw Materials
7.1 Electric and Hybrid Aircraft Propulsion System Key Raw Materials
7.1.1 Key Raw Materials
7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
7.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
7.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
7.2.1 Raw Materials
7.2.2 Labor Cost
7.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
7.3 Electric and Hybrid Aircraft Propulsion System Industrial Chain Analysis
Chapter Eight: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors
8.1 Sales Channel
8.2 Distributors
8.3 Downstream Customers
Chapter Nine: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Ten: Appendix
10.1 Methodology/Research Approach
10.1.1 Research Programs/Design
10.1.2 Market Size Estimation
10.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
10.2 Data Source
10.2.1 Secondary Sources
10.2.2 Primary Sources
10.3 Author List
10.4 Disclaimer
