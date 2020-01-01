GLOBAL MICROSERVICE ARCHITECTURE MARKET SHARE, SIZE, TRENDS AND FORECAST BY 2025 – ORBIS RESEARCH

The ‘Global Microservice Architecture Market Research Report 2019’ Offers In Depth Analysis Of The Industry along with Important Statistics and Facts. With the help of this information, investors can plan their business strategies.

Microservice architecture is defined as a method for development of application in which the large application is divided into small modular services. Each module assist a specific business goal and uses simple langugage with well-defined interface to communicate with other services.

In 2018, the global Microservice Architecture market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Cognizant

International Business Machines Corporation (U.S)

Microsoft Corporation

Datawire

Infosys Limited

Mulesoft

Software AG (Germany)

Nginx Inc.

Salesforce.Com, Inc.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Inventory Microservice

Accounting Microservice

Shipping Microservice

Store Microservice

Market segment by Application, split into

Healthcare

BFSI

Government

IT & Telecommunication

Manufacturing

Retail

Energy & Utilities

Media & Entertainment

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Microservice Architecture status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Microservice Architecture development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

