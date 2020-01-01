Global Whey Protein Market Key Players, End User, Demand and Consumption By 2026

Whey protein is a source of protein which is pure, natural, high-quality protein from cow’s milk and also rich as a source of all essential amino acids. The differnet forms include Whey protein concentrate, whey protein isolate, and whey protein hydrolysate which are widely available in the whey protein market. Whey protein is used in various products such as infant formulas, food supplements, sport beverages, energy bars to meet the health goals for people of all ages.

The primary factor that is responsible for the growth of the global whey protein market is the Health-conscious consumers and awareness regarding the benefits of the whey protein amongst the people. Moreover, the growing popularity, moving towards nutrition supplements to enhance their healthy diets will further boost up the global whey protein market. Health benefit associated with the consumption of whey protein like reduces liver damage, improves immune system function, weight loss, lowering cholesterol also enhance the performance of physically active individuals will act as a fuel in the growth of the global whey protein market. For instance, the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) examined the health benefits from whey protein such as satiety, weight loss, reduced body fat, increased muscle, increased strength, increased endurance, and faster recovery after exercising. Although excessive consumption of whey protein can also lead to an imbalance of mineral in the bones, nausea, and headache, but whey protein is not considered dangerous. Even, the availability of alternative protein may restrain the market of whey protein in the upcoming years.

Various notable players operating in the market, include Hilmar Cheese Company, Glanbia, Fonterra Group, Arla Foods, Kerry, Lactalis Ingredients, Agropur Inc., Carbery, Milk Specialties Global, DMK Group, among others.

The global whey protein market has been segmented on the basis of product type, application, end users, and key geographies. Based on product type, the market is segmented into whey protein concentrate, whey protein isolate, and whey protein hydrolysate. Based on application, the market is segmented into food & beverages, nutritional products, healthcare, and others. Based on end users, the market is segmented into online stores, supermarkets, specialized stores, and others.

The research report “Global Whey Protein Market” provides an in-depth analysis of global whey protein market based on product type, flavor, end user and major geographies for the forecast period from 2019 to 2026. The report also highlights the major market drivers propelling the growth as well as challenges faced by market participants. The research report provides market size and forecast for global whey protein market. In addition, the report also analyses the competitive landscape, major players and their strategies in 2018. The competitive landscape section of the report captures and highlights the recent developments in the market.

