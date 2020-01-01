Gourmet Pet Food Market – Outlook, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts 2026

The gourmet food lovers are a connoisseur of food. Not just with humans, but this have been trending in the pet food industry also. The demand of gourmet pet has risen recently. The difference between human and gourmet pet food has rapidly been shrinking rapidly.

Pet foods are formulated around concerns of human food industry like organic ingredients, low-carb and free from many things. The whole idea behind gourmet pet food is to pack the food with nutrition for a pet’s healthy lifestyle. Pet problems like Itching, scratching, appetite woes, upset tummies and more, can all be linked to problems with food. Switching away from highly processed pet food to gourmet pet food benefits the pet’s health directly.

Consumers are increasingly indulging their pets with gourmet pet foods, as well as increasingly sophisticated snacks and treats. Many of these products are projected to be a clean label, as well as non-GMO and grain free.

Gourmet Pet Food market can be segmented on the basis of nature, forms, distribution channel and region.

On the basis of various nature, gourmet pet food market can be segmented into natural and organic food.

On the basis of various forms, gourmet pet food market can be segmented into dry, wet, snacks, and other nutritional food forms.

On the basis of distribution channel, gourmet pet food market can be segmented into online retail, pet stores, veterinary clinics and supermarkets.

On the basis of region, Gourmet Pet Food market can be segmented into seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

Drivers, Restraints, and Trends:

The gourmet pet food market is driven by consumers’ increasing concerns about the well-being of their pets. Also, the consumers are interested in enhancing the taste palette of their pets. Hence, pet food industry is focusing on minimally processed, additive nutritional ingredients and more natural foods.

Increasingly, pet owners are moving from expectations of “high quality” to “humanized”. Increasing pet humanization, consumer involvement and diversification of the pet food market have all created a landscape with more products in the shelf space and thus, the manufacturers need to get into the minds of pet owners. A lot of trends are seen in the market. A lot of emphases is being given on clean label similar to human foods.

The idea of gourmet food is vague and unnecessarily expensive for some consumers. Due to increasing disposable incomes is all setting to fuel the gourmet pet food market in near future. But for a larger segment it is still challenging among the consumers. Nowadays, functional benefits play an important role in in their pet’s health and they like to be addressed with health benefits and extra nutrition offerings in their pet’s meal and diet plans.

The gourmet pet food industry is highly influenced by the trends and preferences in the human food market. The shift towards healthier food products and availability of customizations is on a rising trend among the gourmet pet food industry.

North-America leads the global market for gourmet pet food. It was noticed that around 60 % of houses have pets in U.S which thusly drives the pet nourishment showcase. Premium pet items are particularly mainstream in the United States. Premium pet food products are especially popular in U.S. Despite being a mature market in U.S., the pet food market is growing with new product activity and the marketers will continue adding value to the pet food products.

Innovations in specialty and gourmet recipes, packaging techniques will propel the growth in larger and relatively mature markets of U.S., Europe and Japan. The gourmet pet food market is expected to grow relatively slowly in Asia-Pacific and other regions. The preference of dry gourmet pet food products, emphasizing on nutritional and functional value and also the easy availability options are some of the key growth determinants in developing countries.

Major players in the Gourmet Pet Food Market segment are Polar Pups, Bone Appetite Pet Boutique and Bakery, Lily’s Kitchen, Nestle Purina Pet Care, Fromm family pet food, Evanger & Merrick Pet Care, The Honest Kitchen, The J.M. Smucker Company are to name a few.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets