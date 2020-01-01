In-vitro Inflammatory Bowel Disease Diagnostic Test Market Is Anticipated To Show Growth By 2027

In-vitro Inflammatory Bowel Disease Diagnostic Test Market: Introduction

Inflammatory bowel disease is a group of medical conditions that causes chronic inflammation in the digestive tract. The inflammatory bowel disease is an umbrella term which comprises two principal disorders: ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease.

Ulcerative colitis is a long-term medical indication that causes inflammation and sores in the inner lining of colon and rectum. Crohn’s disease is part of inflammatory bowel disease that causes inflammation to any part of gastrointestinal tract, right from mouth to small intestine and anus.

The exact cause of inflammatory bowel diseases is not known; however, autoimmune disorders, genetic factors, and lifestyle changes are thought to cause the symptoms of inflammatory bowel diseases in an individual

Common symptoms of inflammatory bowel diseases include diarrhea, abdominal pain & cramps, constipation, rectal bleeding, weight loss, and fever. Inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD) affect men and women equally and is more commonly observed in developed countries in the West than developing and underdeveloped countries.

There is no single test that can diagnose the inflammatory bowel disease. However, the laboratory tests primarily involve blood test, fecal test, and genetic test.

The laboratory tests are performed in conjunction with other screening tests such as CT-Scan, colonoscopy, endoscopy, and MRI screening

In-vitro Inflammatory Bowel Disease Diagnostic Test Market: Key Drivers

The global in-vitro inflammatory bowel disease diagnostic test market is primarily driven by high prevalence and rise in incidence rates of inflammatory bowel diseases across the globe. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2015, approximately 3.1 million people (1.3% of entire population) in the U.S. were diagnosed with either Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis. It is estimated that each year around 70,000 new cases of IBD are diagnosed in the U.S. Hospitalization rate of secondary diagnosed population with IBD significantly increased from 44.2 to 59.7 per 100,000 population from 2003 to 2013.

In Europe, it is estimated that around 2.5 to 3 million people are affected by inflammatory bowel diseases per year. Highest incidence and prevalence of IBD is observed in Scandinavia and the U.K. Incidence of Crohn’s disease in Europe ranges from 0.5 to 10.6 cases per 100,000 people per year, whereas incidence of ulcerative colitis ranges from 0.9 to 24.3 per 100,000 people per year.

Increase in awareness about inflammatory bowel diseases, rapid increase in adoption of Western lifestyle in developed countries, and increase in incidence rates of lifestyle-related disorders are likely to fuel the growth of the in-vitro inflammatory bowel disease diagnostic test market during the forecast period

Fecal Test Segment to Offer Attractive Opportunities

Based on test type, the global in-vitro inflammatory bowel disease diagnostic test market can be divided into blood test, fecal test, and genetic test. The fecal test segment is anticipated to dominate the global market during the forecast period.

In fecal test, the level of calprotectin and lactoferrin proteins released by white blood cells in response to inflammation caused in gastrointestinal tract is measured. The level of calprotectin in stool is directly associated with the inflammatory bowel disease. This test is also helpful in distinguishing the irritable bowel syndrome from inflammatory bowel disease.

The blood test for diagnosis of inflammatory bowel disease includes the complete blood count (CBC), comprehensive metabolic panel, fecal occult blood test, C-reactive protein (CRP) test to look for inflammation, and erythrocyte sedimentation rate (ESR) test for detection of inflammation if CRP test is negative.

Diagnostic Laboratories Segment to Dominate Global Market

Based on end-user, the global in-vitro inflammatory bowel disease diagnostic test market can be divided into hospitals, diagnostics laboratories, and others. The diagnostic laboratories segment is anticipated to dominate the global market during the forecast period.

The diagnostic laboratories are first point of contact for the blood and fecal test for diagnosis of inflammatory bowel disease. Large number of diagnostic laboratories, easy availability of IBD test, and comparatively low cost of test are estimated to contribute to dominant share of the segment during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific In-vitro Inflammatory Bowel Disease Diagnostic Test Market to Expand Rapidly

In terms of region, the global in-vitro inflammatory bowel disease diagnostic test market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to dominate the global market during the forecast period. However, the region is anticipated to lose market share by the end of 2027.

Increase in awareness about the inflammatory bowel disease in the region, early diagnosis of the IBD, low cost of diagnostic test, and well-established health care infrastructure in the region are likely to contribute to dominant share of North America by 2027

In-vitro inflammatory bowel disease diagnostic test in Europe is projected to be second largest market by the end of 2027

In-vitro inflammatory bowel disease diagnostic test market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period, owing to rapid increase in number of patients with inflammatory bowel diseases in densely populated countries such as India, China, and South Korea, and rapidly improving health care infrastructure in the region

Key Players Operating in Global Market

The global in-vitro inflammatory bowel disease diagnostic test market is highly fragmented with a large number of domestic players accounting for majority of the market share in respective regions. Key players operating in the global in-vitro inflammatory bowel disease diagnostic test market include:

Inova Diagnostics

Theradiag

PredictImmune Ltd

BÜHLMANN

Glycominds, LLC

LifeLabs

Invitae Corporation

LabCorp

Quidel Corporation

Quest Diagnostics

Creative Diagnostics

Global In-vitro Inflammatory Bowel Disease Diagnostic Test Market: Research Scope

Global In-vitro Inflammatory Bowel Disease Diagnostic Test Market, by Test Type

Blood Test

Fecal Test

Genetic Test

Global In-vitro Inflammatory Bowel Disease Diagnostic Test Market, by End-user

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Others

Global In-vitro Inflammatory Bowel Disease Diagnostic Test Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



